DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of AmpUp, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at AmpUp, Inc. (“AmpUp”). AmpUp learned of a data breach on or about October 25, 2025.

About AmpUp, Inc.

AmpUp develops technology that helps organizations manage and provide electric vehicle charging across commercial, workplace, fleet, and residential properties.

What happened?

On or around October 25, 2025, AmpUp identified unauthorized activity involving its Stripe online payment system. An investigation was promptly initiated, revealing that an unauthorized third party used AmpUp’s Stripe API key to carry out fraudulent financial transactions on that date. As a result, certain personal information, including names and other personal identifiers, may have been accessed or obtained.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding AmpUp, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the AmpUp data breach.

