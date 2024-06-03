Global Shopping Trends Top 5 Factors of Influence for Purchases - Value for Money, Quality, Price, Discounts/Promotions and Range

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Factors of Influence for Purchases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand the key factors influencing global consumers' purchasing decisions across different sectors and countries, and case studies of different retailer types that benefit from different consumer priorities.

Key Highlights





The top five factors that influence consumers' purchasing choices are value for money, quality, price, discounts and promotions, and range.

Amidst economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflation, consumer sentiment remains negative across major economies, leading to a continued focus on price.

The impact of social media on purchasing decisions varies widely; it is highly influential in China, where around 39.8% of consumers feel swayed by platforms.

Reasons to Buy

Leverage insights on consumer confidence and spending trends to optimize product offerings and pricing strategies.

Use consumer survey data on sustainability, ethics, and social media to refine engagement tactics and align with consumer values and behaviors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Case studies

Discounters

Luxury retailers

Convenience stores

Online pureplays

Consumer Insights

Company Coverage:

Adroit Worldwide Media

Aldi

AllModern

B&M

B&Q

Birch Lane

Choice Market

Deliveroo

Dobbies

Dunelm

Eurospin

Getir

Harrods

HURR

Joess & Maine

Just Eat

La Poste

Lidl

Louis Vuitton

LVMH

Netto Marken-Discount

Ocado

Poundland

RIKAS Hospitality Group

Sainsbury's

Selfridges

Shein

Temu

Tesco

The Handbag Clinic

Tiffany & Co

TikTok

Trigo

Wayfair

We Are Cow

WeChat

Whole Foods Market

Wilko

