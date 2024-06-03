Global Shopping Trends Top 5 Factors of Influence for Purchases - Value for Money, Quality, Price, Discounts/Promotions and Range

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shopping Trends: Factors of Influence for Purchases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand the key factors influencing global consumers' purchasing decisions across different sectors and countries, and case studies of different retailer types that benefit from different consumer priorities.
Key Highlights
- The top five factors that influence consumers' purchasing choices are value for money, quality, price, discounts and promotions, and range.
- Amidst economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflation, consumer sentiment remains negative across major economies, leading to a continued focus on price.
- The impact of social media on purchasing decisions varies widely; it is highly influential in China, where around 39.8% of consumers feel swayed by platforms.
Reasons to Buy
- Leverage insights on consumer confidence and spending trends to optimize product offerings and pricing strategies.
- Use consumer survey data on sustainability, ethics, and social media to refine engagement tactics and align with consumer values and behaviors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Case studies
- Discounters
- Luxury retailers
- Convenience stores
- Online pureplays
- Consumer Insights
Company Coverage:
- Adroit Worldwide Media
- Aldi
- AllModern
- B&M
- B&Q
- Birch Lane
- Choice Market
- Deliveroo
- Dobbies
- Dunelm
- Eurospin
- Getir
- Harrods
- HURR
- Joess & Maine
- Just Eat
- La Poste
- Lidl
- Louis Vuitton
- LVMH
- Netto Marken-Discount
- Ocado
- Poundland
- RIKAS Hospitality Group
- Sainsbury's
- Selfridges
- Shein
- Temu
- Tesco
- The Handbag Clinic
- Tiffany & Co
- TikTok
- Trigo
- Wayfair
- We Are Cow
- Whole Foods Market
- Wilko
