Global Ethylene Market Report 2024 - Healthy 2.7% CAGR Forecast Over 2024-2030, with Asia Remaining the Leading Consumer of Ethylene Globally

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethylene market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.7% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. Asia remains the leading consumer of ethylene on a global scale.

Countries in Asia, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan, have witnessed significant economic growth and urbanization. This has resulted in an increased demand for ethylene, which is extensively utilized in various industries such as packaging, construction, and automotive sectors.



Report Scope

Ethylene demand and supply analysis by key countries

Demand and supply analysis of Ethylene by type

Upcoming capacity additions by key countries

Details of upcoming propylene projects

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ethylene market

Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene capacity data

Key Topics Covered:

Global Ethylene Market (2024)

US and Asian Countries to Remain the Key Demand Drivers

US and China to Dominate Global Ethylene Supply

Ethylene - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows

Asian Countries to Lead Global Ethylene Capacity Additions

Polyethylene Dominates the Ethylene demand

End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions

Key Ethylene Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Ethylene Projects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kncbr1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.