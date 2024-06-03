Global Ethylene Market Report 2024 - Healthy 2.7% CAGR Forecast Over 2024-2030, with Asia Remaining the Leading Consumer of Ethylene Globally

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.7% CAGR over the period 2024-2030. Asia remains the leading consumer of ethylene on a global scale.
Countries in Asia, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan, have witnessed significant economic growth and urbanization. This has resulted in an increased demand for ethylene, which is extensively utilized in various industries such as packaging, construction, and automotive sectors.
Report Scope
- Ethylene demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of Ethylene by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming propylene projects
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date market information on global Ethylene market
- Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of key upcoming projects
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene capacity data
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Ethylene Market (2024)
- US and Asian Countries to Remain the Key Demand Drivers
- US and China to Dominate Global Ethylene Supply
- Ethylene - Developing Asian Countries Attract Major Trade Flows
- Asian Countries to Lead Global Ethylene Capacity Additions
- Polyethylene Dominates the Ethylene demand
- End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions
- Key Ethylene Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Ethylene Projects
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kncbr1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.