Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 27 May 2024 – 31 May 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 22:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 25,479,808 12.58 320,502,202 27 May 2024 66,573 13.20 878,784 28 May 2024 171,554 13.25 2,273,674 29 May 2024 215,046 13.23 2,844,284 30 May 2024 191,572 13.33 2,553,061 31 May 2024 250,000 13.60 3,399,550 Total, week number 22 894,745 13.36 11,949,353 Accumulated under the program 26,374,553 12,61 332.451.554

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 24,886,200 own shares corresponding to 1.61 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

