Global IT Services Industry Almanac 2019-2028: Global IT Services Industry Registered Revenues of $1.61 Trillion in 2023, Representing a CAGR of 8.2% between 2018 and 2023

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Services Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IT Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Highlights

The IT services market involves the design, development, implementation, management, and support of information technology systems and applications for organizations. Market values include revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within that calendar year.

The market is segmented into BPO services, application services, and infrastructure services.

The BPO services segment includes customer relationship management (CRM), finance and accounting, human resources, knowledge process outsourcing, and procurement and supply chain.

The application services segment covers application development, application management, and application performance monitoring.

The infrastructure services segment includes cloud computing, data center & hosting services, IT management, managed security services, and storage services.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The global IT services industry registered revenues of $1.61 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2018 and 2023.

The infrastructure services segment accounted for the industry's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $1.01 trillion, equivalent to 62.9% of the industry's overall value.

The industry growth is being driven by growing digitalization and technological adoption by businesses.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global it services industry by value by 2028?

What will be the size of the global it services industry in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global it services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global it services industry?

Key Benefits

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global it services industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global it services industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key it services industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global it services industry with five year forecasts

Company Profiles

IBM

Capgemini

Digital China Holdings

Tata Consultancy Services

HCL Technologies

Wipro

Accenture

Fujitsu

Samsung SDS

BT Group

T-Systems International

NEC

NTT DATA Group

Kyndryl

Atos

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Infosys

Laboratory of New Information Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

