Press Release

Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya sign MoU for research collaboration on transportation and logistics





Agreement focuses on transportation and logistics use cases utilizing AI and 5G/6G.

MoU has a specific research focus that includes Nokia’s Network as Code with developer portal and digital twins.

3 June 2024

Delhi, India – Nokia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to pursue research and development opportunities in the areas of transportation and logistics in India. The research collaboration agreement will bring together Nokia’s telecommunication and research expertise with GSV’s expertise in transportation and logistics.

The MoU was signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology) and senior officials. On this occasion, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, said, “This important collaboration has very significant potential to leverage advances in the telecommunications sector for the entire transportation and logistics sectors. This MOU further reinforces Industry-driven approach of the university to proactively co-work with the industry stakeholders for a Viksit Bharat.”



Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will collaborate on research opportunities in 5G/6G communications targeting air, land and sea transportation use cases, as well as standards development, smart factory/automation, and AI/GenAI labs. The collaboration has a research focus specifically on leveraging Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal and digital twins for transportation and logistics sectors, fiber sensing and AI, and optical network planning.

The Network as Code platform with developer portal reflects Nokia’s strategic focus to drive new business models and unlock the potential that networks can deliver in terms of innovation, sustainability, and productivity. It enables developers and operators to accelerate the work of producing software applications for enterprises, industrial entities, and consumers, and monetizing 5G and 4G network assets beyond basic connectivity.

GSV, a Central University created by the Act of Parliament, operates under the Ministry of Railways with a mandate to cover the entire transportation and logistics sectors in India for multidisciplinary education, research, skilling and executive education.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University to create efficiencies in the logistics and transportation sectors. This agreement reflects how Nokia is driving its strategic focus of leveraging the broader B2B digital ecosystem. With its reputation for stellar research and innovation, GSV will be an excellent partner in pursuing these opportunities while supporting our mutual interests and stakeholders.”

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said: “Sharing a common desire to foster growth and advancement in industry in India, Nokia is honored to collaborate with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University to research and jointly develop use cases to solve India’s unique logistic and transportation challenges. The network will be at the heart of India’s transportation ecosystem, and Nokia is committed to supporting India’s ambitions as a global powerhouse for transportation innovation.”

Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, said: “Being the only university in India to focus on the transportation and logistics sector, GSV has set its vision to be Industry-driven and Innovation-led. The collaboration with Nokia will further accelerate the technology-enabled progress in the transportation and logistics sector as well as advance the telecommunications sector.”

The collaboration with GSV is the latest in a series of recent collaborations between Nokia and the Indian research community. In October 2023, Nokia opened a 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bengaluru. The first-of-its-kind research facility aims to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G as well as foster collaboration between Nokia and India’s academic community.

Resources and additional information

Press Release: Nokia opens 6G Lab in India

Website: Nokia Network as Code

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube