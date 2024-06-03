Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 22

3 June 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 22

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement8,123,761200.28081,627,033,146
27/05/202460,000201.031012,061,860
28/05/2024110,000202.053222,225,852
29/05/2024138,635202.183228,029,668
30/05/202454,124204.930711,091,669
31/05/202425,000211.47525,286,880
Total accumulated over week 22387,759202.950678,695,929
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme8,511,520200.40241,705,729,075

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.99% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

