New Report Reveals Global Biopharma Chromatography Systems Market to Reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2030

Chromatography demand surged with the sudden outburst of the pandemic for vaccine development and production. The market kept on growing as the vaccine was developed and demand for the vaccine surged during 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the market witnessed a downturn of double digits due to pandemic-related extraordinary business and inventory buildup by customers in previous years.



However, the biopharma chromatography systems market is likely to grow at a healthy of 8.8% in the long run to reach US$ 5.7 Billion in 2030. Major factors such as the growing biopharma industry coupled with ongoing advancements and innovations in the field of chromatography system technology and increasing R&D in drug development are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the shift from traditional chromatography systems to single-use systems is likely to give impetus to the demand for chromatography systems.

Based on the system type, the biopharma chromatography systems market is segmented into single-use systems and multi-use systems. With the high demand for quantitative accuracy, multi-use system is expected to remain the dominant system type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for HPLC/UHPLC due to their high-quality result is the key reason behind the dominance of multi-use systems. Single-use systems are expected to experience a faster growth rate, mainly due to their high adoption by biopharmaceutical professionals. These systems offer biopharma manufacturers the flexibility to quickly adapt to changing production demands, as well as reduce the risk of cross-contamination and significantly lower the associated capital and operational costs related to cleaning and validation.



Based on the media type, the market is segmented into liquid and gas. Liquid chromatography is expected to remain dominant as well as the faster-growing media type in the market during the forecast period. The growth of liquid chromatography can be attributed to its ability to offer superior performance and separation efficiency, which has led to an increase in the demand for this technology. Additionally, the compatibility of liquid chromatography with a wide range of biomolecules has made it an essential tool in biopharmaceutical research and development. Furthermore, the ease of integration of liquid chromatography with other analytical techniques has made it a popular choice among researchers.



Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, life sciences & academic research, and CMO. CMO is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry type in the market during the forecast period. CMOs play a crucial role in the growth of the biopharma chromatography systems market due to outsourcing trends, flexibility needs, and the diverse product landscape.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for biopharma chromatography systems during the forecast period. This region has huge investments in the healthcare sector and is home to many major players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, which make the region a growth engine of the biopharmaceutical industry. In addition to that, the USA is a preeminent nation in biopharmaceutical innovation worldwide and is expected to remain the largest market by 2030.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period driven by emerging economies, such as China and India. Expanding biopharma sector, establishing biotech clusters, and focusing on developing novel biologics and biosimilars will fuel the Chinese market whereas India is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub for biologics and biosimilars.



The following are the key players in the biopharma chromatography systems market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Repligen Corporation

Millipore Corporation (Merck)

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

