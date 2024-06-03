Global Precision Swine Farming Market Size To Worth USD 1254.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 11.90%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Precision Swine Farming Market Size is to Grow from USD 407.5 Million in 2023 to USD 1254.8 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.90% during the projected period.





Precision swine farming involves utilization of advanced technologies and data-driven techniques to regulate and improve many aspects of swine farming. Precision swine farming seeks to improve pig efficiency, health, and welfare while minimizing resource use and environmental impact. This strategy combines variety of technologies, including sensors, data analytics, automation, and real-time monitoring, to gather information about individual pigs and their surroundings. The growing awareness of the advantages of precision farming, particularly accurate feeding, environmental management, and real-time animal health monitoring, is driving this industry's expansion. Furthermore, modern technology such as sensors and tags have made it possible for farmers to obtain real-time information on a range of variables and examine them to improve animal health and production efficiency. By utilizing real-time tracking and prior detection of disease, farmers can reduce the possibility of disease outbreaks and increase overall productivity. The primary reason for this growth is the need for early disease detection and real-time tracking. The swine farming industry has traditionally depended on labour-intensive and prone to error manual methods for pig welfare and health monitoring. However, modern technology including sensors and RFID tags have made it possible for farmers to gather and evaluate real-time data on a range of topics in order to improve animal health and production efficiency. However, precision swine farming technology, including as automated feeding systems, data analytics software, and sensors, require significant financial investment. This large initial cost is an important barrier for farmers considering the use of precision farming technologies, and it may be stopping them from making the equipment purchase. Farmers disagree to utilize data driven technologies on their farms due to farmers are concerned about cybersecurity and data privacy.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Precision Swine Farming Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Climate Control, Swine Health Monitoring, Vaccination, Drug Delivery, Swine Identification and Tracking.), By Farm Sized (Small Farms, Mid-Sized Farms, and Large Farms), By Application (Hardware, Software, and Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The swine health monitoring segment is anticipated to hold the significant share of the global precision swine farming market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the offering, the global Precision swine farming is divided into farm climate control, swine health monitoring, vaccination, drug delivery, swine identification, and tracking. Among these, the swine health monitoring segment is anticipated to hold the significant share of the global precision swine farming market during the projected timeframe. Swine health monitoring helps farmers reduce disease influence and improve overall health of livestock through early detection, which is critical for financial sustainability in swine farm management.

The mid-sized farms segment is anticipated to hold largest revenue share of the global precision swine farming market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the farm size, the global precision swine farming is divided into small farms, mid-sized farms, and large farm. Among these, the mid-sized segment is anticipated to hold largest revenue share of the global precision swine farming market during the projected timeframe. Mid-sized precision swine farms also be capable to help mid-sized farms with potential advantages including scale optimization and quality control.

The hardware segment is predicted to hold largest share of the global precision swine farming market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global Precision swine farming is divided into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the hardware segment is predicted to hold largest share of the global precision swine farming market during the estimated period. Hardware components are necessary to collect data in real time on several aspects of pig farming, including behaviour, health, and environmental aspects.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global precision swine farming market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global precision swine farming market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has seen significant economic expansion and urbanization as a result of changing dietary preferences and a steadily growing population, which has raised demand for pig products. Using contemporary farming technologies to boost productivity and address regional concerns about food security was also given more importance. These elements probably had an impact in Asia Pacific's rise to prominence in this type of swine farming, as did the expanding accessibility and application of precision farming technologies. One of the biggest pig producers in the world, the China is currently seeing a rise in consumer demand for meat that is safe, healthy, and produced sustainably; this emphasizes the necessity of using contemporary precision farming techniques to meet these requirements.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global precision swine farming during the projected timeframe. The demand for pork products is expanding rapidly, which is responsible for this market's rise. Additionally, the growing acceptance of well-studied and enhanced feed additives that contribute to improving pig health is driving up demand for the type of feed. The need for products with animal origins has grown recently as a result of changing lifestyles, rising incomes, and population expansion. The expansion of the swine feed market in North America is anticipated to be positively impacted by the increasing commercialization of feed products and the rising consumption of pig meat both locally and internationally.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Precision Swine Farming Market include Nedap N.V., DeLaval Inc., Fancom B.V., Big Dutchman International GmbH, AgroLogic Ltd., Rotecna S.A., Osborne Industries, Inc., VDL Agrotech, Porphyrio NV, PIC, SwineTech, Cargill Inc., Skov A/S, Farmcontrol Sistemas de Controle Ltda, Hypor, AGCO, Hotraco, and others.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, PIC acquired a minority share in SwineTech. PIC and SwineTech will collaborate to discover novel techniques and technologies for the swine industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global precision swine farming based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Precision Swine Farming Market, By Offering

Climate control

Swine health monitoring

Vaccination

Drug delivery

Swine identification

Tracking

Global Precision Swine Farming Market, By Farm Size

Small farms

Mid-sized farms,

Large farm.

Global Precision Swine Farming Market, By Application

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Precision Swine Farming, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



