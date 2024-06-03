Aurora Mobile Launches New Version of GPTBots Supporting Latest Version of OpenAI GPT-4o-128k

SHENZHEN, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has recently launched a new version of GPTBots, its complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot. The upgraded GPTBots fully supports the latest version of OpenAI GPT-4o-128k, helping developers to create more comprehensive and intelligent exclusive AI bots.



In addition, the upgraded GPTBots has added four new LLM models, including Alibaba Tongyi Qianwen, Meta Llama, Mistral AI and Anthropic Claude, providing users with a more diverse range of model options. Notably, GPTBots is offering a limited time free usage promotion for the entire series of Alibaba Tongyi Qianwen model versions, with all the invocations free of charge.

GPTBots has been well received by enterprise customers thanks to several key strengths:

Flexible deployment to ensure data security



GPTBots supports privatized deployment. This allows enterprises to easily deploy AI solutions on internal networks or cloud infrastructure while maintaining full control over data and configuration, effectively ensuring data security and privacy.

Multi-model support to meet business needs



GPTBots supports dozens of open source LLM, multi-modal LLM, embedding, vector database, automatic speech recognition (ASR), text to speech (TTS) and other AI models and services, and can meet enterprises' business needs and provide in-depth customized services.

Intelligent vector search to enhance efficiency



GPTBots uses precise vector search technology to support multi-channel knowledge retrieval and rearrangement, helping users to quickly find the information they need and greatly improving search efficiency.

Professional and high-quality services, deeply committed to enterprise customers



Leveraging Aurora Mobile's more than 10 years of enterprise service experience, GPTBots provides customers with efficient and professional support to help enterprises grow their business and improve efficiency.

As a powerful no-code platform, GPTBots provides users with solutions to efficiently build AI bot services by tightly connecting LLM with enterprise data and services. It helps enterprises integrate AI into business scenarios and provides the necessary tools and solutions to achieve a more efficient way of working and drive business growth and efficiency improvements.

Since its launch in September 2023, GPTBots has been well received by users and had attracted more than 10,000 registered users (both enterprises and developers) as of December 31, 2023, of which more than 60% are international. These registered users come from more than 30 countries worldwide, including China, USA, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, Switzerland to name a few. These registered users are from various industry verticals covering different spectrums of the market.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

