Venus Concept Announces Approval for Venus Versa Pro in Canada

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it has received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Versa Pro system in Canada.



The Venus Versa Pro is a comprehensive aesthetic platform which houses the latest technologies in one device to offer a total skin rejuvenation experience. The synergizing of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) with SmartPulse™, NanoFractional Radio Frequency with SmartScan™, and Venus Concept's proprietary (MP)2 technology enable clinicians to provide a range of procedures to enhance skin tone, improve tightness and smooth texture.

“We are excited to bring to the Canadian market our latest device, the Venus Versa Pro, for practitioners to offer our best in-class aesthetic technologies,” said Dr. Hemanth Varghese, President and Chief Operating Officer of Venus Concept. “Venus continues to grow our product offering globally and we look forward to customers in Canada to experience the best in-class skin treatments that the Venus Versa Pro has to offer.”

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 12 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus BlissMAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.