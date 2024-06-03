Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Agenda

7:50 AMWelcome & IntroHanna Howard, Gabelli Funds
8:00TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Industry Panel*Steve Lanzano, President & CEO
8:30Gray Television (NYSE: GTN / GTN'A)Jim Ryan, EVP &CFO
Jeff Gignac, EVP Finance
9:00Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI)Hooper Stevens, SVP IR
9:30Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A)Jim Packer, President Worldwide Television &
Digital Distribution
10:00Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A/B, NYSE: RCI)*Tony Staffieri, President & CEO
10:30Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP)Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group
11:00The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)Jason Combs, CFO
Carolyn Micheli, EVP Chief Communications & IR
11:30Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)*Lucy Rutishauser, CFO
12:00 PMLunch Break 
12:15Sports Investing: A Golden Moment for Teams?Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners
Michael Ozanian, Forbes
Michael Levine, CAA Sports
1:00Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)*Michael Biard, President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha, CFO
1:30TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)*Dave Lougee, President & CEO
Julie Heskett, CFO
2:00comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR)Jonathan Carpenter, CEO
2:30Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO)David Sailer, CFO
3:00Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI)Caroline Beasley, CEO
Marie Tedesco, CFO
Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
3:30Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC)Michael Christenson, CEO
 *Indicates Virtual Attendance 
   
 1x1 Meetings Only 
 AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)Patrick O'Connell, CFO
Nicholas Siebert, VP Corporate Development & IR
 IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)Jennifer Horsley,VP IR
 Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)Ari Danes, SVP IR, Financial Communications & Treasury
 TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR
 The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS)Greg Marcus, CEO
Chad Paris, CFO
   

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 6, 2024

Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

