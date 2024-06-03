Genesis Offers New Tools and Incentives to Financial Industry Software Developers

Features in Genesis Platform Version 8 enable building financial-grade applications in minutes

Trial program and usage-based pricing encourage broad industry adoption

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, today announced bold new initiatives to make it easier and faster for financial markets firms to address their most pressing, strategic and innovative software opportunities with the Genesis Application Platform.

Facilitated by Version 8 of the Genesis platform (G8), released today, the new initiatives include risk-free trials, a shift to usage-based pricing and step changes in platform technologies and componentry which dramatically accelerate building applications with Genesis.

“The time is now for the financial industry to jumpstart its software innovation backlog, end the prevalence of risky end-user computing and capitalize on opportunities to fully digitalize trading, compliance and client service,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and cofounder of Genesis Global. “The Genesis platform is more accessible than ever and more capable than ever of turbocharging developer capability and productivity.”

Banks, asset managers and trading infrastructure providers worldwide use Genesis and its platform to develop new software, enhance legacy technology systems and replace end-user computing and manual processes with enterprise-quality solutions. Among these clients, Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi are also strategic investors in Genesis.

“Genesis is a go-to partner for some of our most innovative projects,” said Nikhil Joshi, Global Head of Markets Technology at Citi. “We are impressed by both the speed with which the Genesis platform can deliver new, full-stack applications and its ability to handle a diverse set of financial business requirements.”

Advances in Genesis technology speed developers to the “eureka” moment

New technologies in G8 dramatically amplify how the platform’s Development Suite, Application Runtime environment and new component Marketplace work together to streamline developer onboarding and accelerate how they build high-performance financial markets applications. New technical features in the platform include:

Genesis Marketplace: a library within the platform of pre-built elements enables developers to accelerate their builds. The Marketplace includes solutions, templates, components and integrations commonly required in financial markets applications.

Genesis Create: a web-based tool to start projects and get new applications running in minutes. With Create, developers have a code-free way to define business objects and views, set up real-time data aggregations, create database queries and specify UI foundations.

Genesis View: a revolutionary way for back end or generalist developers to design and edit user interfaces. View converts screenshots into concise web UI code used by the Genesis platform to add screens and update interface attributes throughout an application.

Desktop Interoperability: improved FDC3 support, including communication via Intents and Channels workflows, helps developers embed interoperability into applications and desktop environments.

“We engineered G8 to make it faster for developers to experience that ‘eureka’ moment when they fully grasp the platform’s capabilities,” said Tej Sidhu, Chief Technology Officer at Genesis Global. “Tools like the Marketplace, Create, and View work together to reduce back and front-end coding, making it faster and easier for developers to start productive work and understand how Genesis helps them address their most important and complex priorities.”

New engagement model promotes on-demand access to the Genesis platform

A new client engagement model launched by the firm in conjunction with the G8 release creates several powerful incentives for developers to experience the Genesis platform. These include:

Genesis Sandbox: Genesis is launching free, on-demand platform trials to qualified users. The Sandbox testing environment includes technical support, the Genesis Academy learning center and new tools, such as Genesis Create, to help developers rapidly experience how Genesis can meet their needs.

Transparent pricing: a new usage-based pricing system helps firms correlate costs to the value they receive from Genesis, removing a traditional hurdle in software purchases.

Partner portal: a new portal equips third-party integrators and consultancies to co-sell and build on the Genesis platform.



“G8 and the overall technical readiness of our platform to address the needs of developers in the financial industry facilitate evolution in our engagement and commercial models,” said Stephen Murphy. “We are introducing a trial program because we know that developers who experience Genesis want to use the platform. In turn, usage-based pricing will simplify contracting and make it even more attractive for firms to begin using our technology.”

The Genesis Application Platform provides a specialized low-code framework and AI-driven developer tools to make it easier and faster for financial firms to build new applications or upgrade legacy systems at speed. It provides a unified developer environment for creating full-stack applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

