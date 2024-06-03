Adstra Introduces Adstra Services, a Modernized Approach to Data-Driven Direct Marketing

PRINCETON, N.J., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the leader in enterprise identity resolution across all marketing and media touchpoints, today announced the formation of Adstra Services, a new business unit dedicated to elevating data-driven direct marketing. Adstra Services exists alongside Adstra’s enterprise identity platform business, Conexa, and features a comprehensive suite of solutions independent from Conexa, designed to enhance customer acquisition, direct marketing, analytics, and data management.



"The formation of Adstra Services creates a more holistic approach to direct marketing that is data agnostic, multi-channel, and optimized for performance," said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. "We're committed to providing our clients with the tools they need to target more effectively and achieve measurable improvements in their marketing outcomes, always with a keen eye on privacy and strategic insight."

With the introduction of Adstra Services, Adstra leverages four decades of marketing expertise to deliver integrated, high-performing marketing campaigns. These services are tailored to help businesses grow by enhancing how they connect with customers—from initial strategy and analytics to final execution, ensuring each phase is optimized for peak performance.

Capabilities at the Forefront of Marketing Innovation:

Craft omnichannel strategies tailored for performance-based businesses, utilizing precise audience targeting to define creative approaches, optimize spend, and drive ROI across all channels. Digital Marketing: Redefine digital engagement, moving beyond mere display to direct strategies that confidently unlock new audiences and re-engage existing ones, supported by a coordinated multi-channel approach.

Respectfully monetize your customer contacts, working within safe and compliant processes that respect customer privacy. Data Processing: Offer enhanced flexibility in campaign management through comprehensive services including data hygiene, model scoring, and data enrichment, ensuring maximum campaign efficiency.



Adstra Services also integrates advanced attributes and audiences into its solutions, enhancing the flexibility and portability of delivery capabilities. Clients can append or install Adstra data based on specific business needs, reaching the audiences that matter most through our premium person-based data. These offerings are both compliant and scalable across all media, ensuring clients achieve their direct marketing objectives.

Adstra Services’ approach is uniquely data-agnostic, omnichannel, accountable to performance, and guided by thoughtful strategic planning.

Adstra represents the pinnacle of data-driven solutions, offering a seamless, comprehensive suite of identity and data services that are portable, flexible, and subscription-based. Bridging the divide between personally identifiable information (PII) and anonymized data, Adstra delivers unparalleled speed, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, ensuring smooth data portability across all media. For more information about Adstra and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

