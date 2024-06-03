Aluminum Phosphide Market to Projected to Surpass Valuation of USD 243.18 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum phosphide market was valued at US$ 179.99 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 243.18 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Aluminum phosphide is a significant compound in the agricultural sector, primarily used as a fumigant and pesticide. This dark gray or dark yellow crystalline substance, which emits an odor reminiscent of decaying fish or garlic, is instrumental in protecting stored grain from insects and rodents. Its market presence is bolstered by various brand names, including PestPhos, Quickphos, Celphos, Fostox, Fumitoxin, Phostek, Phostoxin, Talunex, Fieldphos, and Weevil-Cide, reflecting its widespread application and recognition.

The utility of aluminum phosphide market lies in its ability to release phosphine gas (PH3) upon contact with moisture, a highly toxic gas that effectively eliminates pests. However, this characteristic also poses significant safety concerns. The median lethal dose for humans is reported to be 20 mg/kg, with fatal doses ranging between 0.15 to 0.5 grams. Acute toxicity primarily occurs via inhalation, but dermal absorption is unlikely given its solid state. This high toxicity profile is compounded by the fact that aluminum phosphide poisoning has no known antidote, making it extremely hazardous.

Challenges are Bigger Than Applications of Aluminum Phosphide Market

Despite its benefits in pest control, aluminum phosphide market is shadowed by its potential for misuse and accidental poisoning. Notably, it has been used for suicide and has caused unintentional deaths, particularly in countries like Iran, where it is colloquially known as "rice tablet." In India, aluminum phosphide poisoning is one of the most common causes of pesticide-related fatalities. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rates it as super toxic, indicating a probable oral lethal dose of less than 5 mg/kg for a 70 kg (150 lb) person, underscoring the critical need for stringent handling and usage regulations.

In terms of regulations, several agencies have established exposure standards or guidelines for aluminum phosphide to prevent adverse effects at low exposure doses. As a rodenticide, its pellets are mixed with food for rodents. This reactivity extends to its interaction with moisture, producing phosphine, a flammable and poisonous gas that can spontaneously ignite upon contact with air. However, compared to other phosphides, the hydrolysis of AlP produces very little diphosphane, reducing the likelihood of self-ignition in air.

Key Findings in Aluminum Phosphide Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 243.18 Million CAGR 3.4% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (55.2%) By Form Pellet and Tablet (92.8%) By End Use Pesticide (92.0%) By Application Trees Fumigation (48.1%) By Sales Channel Online Channel (88.8%) Top Trends Growing demand for organic farming and non-toxic fumigants.

Technological advancements in pest control methods, including IoT and AI integration. Top Drivers Significant investments in agriculture and pest control technologies.

Expansion of global trade necessitating effective grain storage solutions Top Challenges High toxicity and associated health risks of aluminum phosphide.

Competition from safer and more sustainable alternatives like sulfuryl fluoride and biological control agents.

Impact of Alternatives on Aluminum Phosphide Market Demand

The demand for aluminum phosphide is being significantly influenced by the rise of alternative pest control methods. Zinc phosphide, for example, is growing at a rate of 5% annually due to its effectiveness and lower toxicity. Sulfuryl fluoride, favored for its lack of harmful residues, has seen a 7% annual increase in the Asia Pacific region. Non-toxic carbon dioxide fumigation, popular in organic farming, has experienced a 10% increase in adoption over the past five years. Apart from this, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which combines various pest control methods, has grown by 8% annually in the Asia Pacific due to government initiatives and sustainability awareness. Biological control agents, offering environmentally friendly pest management, have expanded by 12% annually. Regulatory impacts, such as strict EU regulations, have caused a 15% decline in aluminum phosphide market share in Europe.

The global aluminum phosphide market, valued at USD 180 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a slower CAGR of 3.4%, compared to higher growth rates for alternatives. Health and safety concerns have driven a 20% increase in the adoption of safer pest control methods, while technological advancements in IPM have boosted adoption by 15% annually. These factors collectively challenge the dominance of aluminum phosphide, shifting the market towards safer, sustainable alternatives.

Aluminum Phosphide in Pellet and Tablet Forms Controls over 92.8% Market Share Thanks to Controlled Release of Phosphine Gas

Aluminum phosphide (AlP) in pellet and tablet forms is heavily consumed due to controlled release of phosphine gas in these forms ensures effective fumigation by exposing pests to the gas over an extended period. The inclusion of chemicals like ammonium carbamate helps reduce the potential for spontaneous ignition or explosion, significantly enhancing safety. These forms are also cost-effective for large-scale fumigation and pest control, being relatively cheap. Additionally, AlP tablets and pellets are effective against a broad spectrum of pests, including insects and rodents, making them highly versatile for various pest control needs.

Another significant factor that support growth of pellet form in aluminum phosphide market is that AlP tablets and pellets leave minimal residue on treated commodities, maintaining the quality and safety of stored grains and other products. The solid form of AlP in tablets and pellets is highly potent, ensuring effective pest control with relatively small quantities, and they have a long shelf life, beneficial for storage and long-term use. The formulation with materials like ammonium bicarbonate and paraffin helps regulate the release of phosphine gas, ensuring consistent fumigation. Tablets and pellets can be used in various environments and allow for thorough fumigation coverage by simply placing them in different locations, reducing the risk of human exposure to phosphine gas during handling and application.

The pre-measured nature of tablets and pellets ensures accurate dosing, reducing the risk of over- or under-application and minimizing environmental impact. These forms are widely available and accessible, making them a popular choice for pest control professionals. They are compatible with other fumigants, enhancing their effectiveness in integrated pest management strategies.

Aluminum Phosphide: A Primary Agent in Pesticide Manufacturing Generates More than 92% Market Revenue

The global aluminum phosphide market is marked by the extensive use of pesticides, with consumption reaching approximately 4.3 million metric tons in 2023. Among the various types of pesticides, herbicides dominate, especially in countries like Canada, where they account for 96% of total pesticide use in agricultural fields. China leads the global consumption of pesticides, followed closely by the USA and Argentina. These countries heavily rely on pesticides to enhance crop yield and quality, ensuring food security for their growing populations. However, the use of pesticides is not without its challenges, as improper handling can lead to significant health risks for farmers and workers. Despite these risks, the demand for pesticides remains high due to their critical role in modern agriculture.

Aluminum phosphide (AlP) is a prominent player in the pesticide market, known for its effectiveness as a fumigant, particularly in controlling insects in stored grains and other agricultural products. In the global aluminum phosphide market. It is commonly supplied in various forms such as pellets, tablets, sachets, ropes, or strips. When it comes into contact with moisture or hydrochloric acid, AlP releases phosphine gas, which is highly toxic and effective in pest control. This efficiency has made AlP a favored choice among farmers and agricultural workers who need a reliable and cost-effective solution for pest management.

However, the use of aluminum phosphide is not without its risks. AlP is one of the most common causes of pesticide poisoning, particularly in developing countries. The acute inhalation toxicity of phosphine gas has led to numerous poisoning incidents, making it a significant public health concern. Despite the health risks, the dominance of pesticide application in the market is undeniable.

Asia Pacific Takes Charge in Global Aluminum Phosphide Market with Revenue Share of More than 55%

The Asia Pacific region has firmly established itself as a dominant force in the global market. This dominance is driven by several key factors, including extensive agricultural activities, rapid urbanization, and significant investments in technological advancements. As of 2023, the region's influence is evident through various statistics and trends that underscore its leading position.

China, in particular, plays a pivotal role in the aluminum phosphide market. As the world's largest consumer, exporter, and manufacturer of pesticides, China significantly influences global trends. The country's extensive use of aluminum phosphide in agriculture underscores its critical role in the market. Additionally, the rapid urbanization and industrialization in China and other Asia Pacific countries have bolstered the demand for aluminum phosphide in various applications, including warehouse and tree fumigation.

The increasing demand for food due to population growth in these countries further drives the market. For example, the Asia Pacific region's focus on food security has propelled its leadership in the aluminum phosphide market, ensuring the quality and safety of agricultural commodities. The region's dominance is also reflected in the market segmentation, with countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia leading in both production and consumption of aluminum phosphide.

