HF Fund: Auction in connection with the sale of bonds in series LSS150434

On Wednesday 5 June 2024, HF Fund will hold an auction between 10:30 hrs. and 11:00 hrs., in which it will sell bonds issued by Municipality Credit Iceland plc and owned by HF Fund.

HF Fund aims to sell LSS150434 bonds for a nominal value ranging between 1,000 m.kr. and 3,000 m.kr. The auction results will be announced publicly at 12:00 hrs. on the auction date.

The settlement date is Friday 7 June 2024.

The auction will be structured as a Dutch auction in which all accepted bids will be offered to participants at the same price. The lowest accepted price (highest yield) will determine the sale price.

HF Fund reserves the right to increase the total amount auctioned, accept all bids, accept bids in part, or reject all bids.

The arranger for the auction is Government Debt Management, a department of the Central Bank of Iceland. Primary dealers in Government securities that have entered into participation agreements with HF Fund (Arion Bank hf., Fossar fjárfestingarbanki hf., Íslandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf., and Landsbankinn hf.) are invited to act as intermediaries for transactions in the auction, in which the Bloomberg trading and auction system will be used.

Those who are interested in participating in the auction are advised to contact the primary dealers.

The terms of auction can be found in the attachment.

Further information can be obtained from:

Steinþór Pálsson on behalf of HF Fund, tel: +354 616-0200, e-mail address: verkefnisstjornil@fjr.is.

Employees of Government Debt Management as arranger of the auction, tel: +354 569-9635 and +354 569-9679, e-mail address: lanamal@lanamal.is.

Attachment