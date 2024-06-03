Global Industrial Humidifier Market Size To Worth USD 2.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.14%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Humidifier Market Size to Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.14% during the forecast period.





The industrial humidifier market expanded due to a number of factors, including increased awareness of the importance of maintaining optimal humidity levels in industrial settings for improved productivity and health, technological advancements that resulted in more efficient and cost-effective humidification solutions, and the expansion of industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing. In the future years, the industrial humidifier market is likely to be driven by factors such as greater awareness of indoor air quality, strict humidity control rules in certain industries, and the growing adoption of smart and connected humidification systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Industrial Humidifier Market Size By Type (Evaporative Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers, Steam Humidifiers, Impeller Humidifiers), By Application (Textile, Packaging, Greenhouses, Museums and Archives, Food and beverage), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Type

The evaporative humidifier segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Evaporative humidifiers are considered more energy efficient than steam or ultrasonic humidifiers. They add moisture to the air by the natural process of evaporation, which takes no energy. As energy costs rise and environmental concerns grow, there is a greater need for energy-efficient options such evaporative humidifiers. Evaporative humidifiers often have lower beginning costs than steam humidification systems, making them an enticing option for industrial applications, particularly in sectors where capital expenditure is a concern. Evaporative humidifiers are inexpensive, making them suited for use in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, and commercial settings.

Insights by Application

The textile segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Humidity control is critical in textile manufacturing to ensure product quality, fibre integrity, and production efficiency. Maintaining optimum humidity levels reduces static charge buildup, fibre breakage, and yarn breakage during spinning, while also improving the performance of weaving and knitting machines. As textile companies strive for higher productivity and quality standards, the demand for industrial humidifiers in the textile sector increases. Maintaining proper humidity levels in textile manufacturing facilities improves process performance, indoor air quality, and worker comfort. Industrial humidifiers reduce airborne dust, lint, and static electricity, resulting in a more comfortable and productive working environment for textile workers. Better air quality lowers respiratory health risks, worker fatigue, and absenteeism, hence enhancing employee well-being and productivity.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Industrial Humidifier Market from 2023 to 2033. North America has a diverse industrial environment that includes manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, data centres, and commercial sectors, all of which require precise humidity control to maintain process efficiency, product quality, and user comfort. The increased use of industrial humidification solutions in various industries is driving market growth. North America's healthcare industry, which includes hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmaceutical facilities, relies on controlled environments with optimal humidity levels to ensure patient comfort, equipment reliability, and regulatory compliance. The rise of healthcare institutions, combined with stringent cleanliness rules, drives demand for industrial humidifiers in the region.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid industrialization in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and electronics. As businesses expand and modernise, there is an increasing demand for industrial humidification systems to maintain optimal humidity levels for production processes, product quality, and worker comfort. Multinational corporations and local manufacturers are increasing their investments in the Asia-Pacific industrial humidifier market to capitalise on the region's economic prospects. Market expansion strategies include building production facilities, distribution networks, and collaborating with local companies to suit the diverse needs of clients across industries and geographies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the Global Industrial Humidifier market Includes Armstrong International, Inc., Condair Group, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Levoit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD., Munters AB, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, Spirax Sarco Limited., UCAN Co., Ltd., and other key vendors

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, Dristeem's Adiatec industrial ultrasonic humidifier agitates water with high frequency oscillating piezoelectric transducers, producing minute mist droplets.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Industrial Humidifier Market, Type Analysis

Evaporative Humidifiers

Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Steam Humidifiers

Impeller Humidifiers

Industrial Humidifier Market, Application Analysis

Textile

Packaging

Greenhouses

Museums and Archives

Food and beverage

Industrial Humidifier Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



