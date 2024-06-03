Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size To Worth USD 296.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.69%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size to Grow from USD 187.4 Million in 2023 to USD 296.3 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during the forecast period.





The blood drawing chairs market primarily serves healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and blood donation centres. These chairs have been specifically developed to provide patients with comfort and support during blood collection procedures, ensuring the safety of both the patient and the healthcare practitioner. As the population ages, chronic diseases increase, and medical diagnostics advance, so does the demand for blood drawing stations. Healthcare facilities prioritise patient comfort and safety, which leads to the adoption of specific equipment such as blood drawing chairs, which are designed to reduce discomfort and the risk of harm during blood collection.

The Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size By Product (Manual Chairs, Powered Chairs), By Type (Standard Chairs, Recliner Chairs), By End-use (Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Product

The powered chairs segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Powered chairs offer greater comfort and accessibility than ordinary manual chairs. They typically have motorised adjustments for height, recline, and leg support, allowing patients to choose the most comfortable posture for blood collection procedures. Powered chairs usually have features that improve ergonomics for healthcare professionals, such as programmable positioning, adjustable armrests, and simple controls. These features enable healthcare practitioners to position patients more conveniently and effectively, reducing strain and fatigue during blood collection. As the world's population ages and the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, there is a greater demand for healthcare technology that can satisfy the unique needs of older adults and patients with chronic illnesses.

Insights by Type

The standard chairs segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Standard chairs are usually less expensive than powered chairs, making them a viable option for healthcare providers with limited resources. This affordability allows healthcare providers to invest in more chairs, increasing access to blood collection procedures while preserving quality. Standard chairs are often simple to build and operate, requiring little training for healthcare staff to use appropriately. Their simplicity and ease of use make them suitable for a wide range of healthcare settings, including small clinics, community health centres, and mobile healthcare units. Standard chairs offer a space-saving solution in healthcare facilities with limited space while preserving operational efficiency and patient comfort. Their tiny footprint maximises the use of available space in examination rooms, phlebotomy labs, and outpatient clinics.

Insights by End Use

The hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Hospitals see a large number of patients who require various medical procedures, including blood tests. As the frequency of hospital visits increases, so does the demand for blood drawing chairs, which allow for efficient and comfortable blood collection procedures. Many regions are building and modernising hospital infrastructure to meet their populations' growing healthcare needs. New hospital constructions, restorations, and upgrades allow opportunities to purchase blood drawing chairs and equip modernised facilities with cutting-edge medical technology. Hospitals frequently house specialised departments and laboratories, where a significant portion of diagnostic testing, including blood collection, is undertaken. These disciplines, such as pathology, haematology, and oncology, require separate blood collection rooms with enough chairs to accommodate the workload.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Blood Drawing Chairs Market from 2023 to 2033. North America boasts some of the world's most advanced healthcare infrastructure, including a wide network of hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and blood donation facilities. These facilities require high-quality blood drawing chairs to provide efficient and safe blood collection procedures. Chronic diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer are growing more prevalent in North America, as they are across the developed world. This tendency raises the need for diagnostic testing, particularly blood tests, necessitating a greater need for blood drawing chairs in healthcare facilities. North America has some of the world's highest healthcare expenses due to high utilisation rates, advanced medical technologies, and a large elderly population.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Many Asian-Pacific countries are experiencing rapid economic growth and investing heavily in healthcare facilities. This includes the establishment and growth of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories, which raises demand for medical equipment such as blood drawing chairs. Asia-Pacific, like many other regions, is experiencing demographic trends such as ageing populations and rising rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. This demographic trend drives up the demand for routine diagnostic testing, particularly blood tests, resulting in a greater demand for blood drawing chairs in healthcare facilities.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the Global Blood Drawing Chairs market Brewer Company, LLC, Clinton Industries, Inc., DUKAL Corporation, VELA Medical, Med Care Manufacturing, Remi Lab World, Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment, Naugra Medical, SEERS Medical, Promotal, Plinth Medical Ltd., and other key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In December 2023, TALI MEDICAL, a Turkish medical equipment manufacturer, specialises in R&D, new product development, and the introduction of phlebotomy chairs.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Blood Drawing Chairs Market, Product Analysis

Manual Chairs

Powered Chairs

Blood Drawing Chairs Market, Type Analysis

Standard Chairs

Recliner Chairs

Blood Drawing Chairs Market, End Use Analysis

Hospitals

Blood Donation Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Drawing Chairs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



