Innovative Masterpieces Continue to Attract Fans: Zoomlion Stands Out as the Star of the KOMATEK Exhibition in Turkey

Changsha, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 29th, Turkey's premier industry event, the KOMATEK Exhibition, commenced at the Istanbul Exhibition Center. Zoomlion, recognized as a global leader in equipment manufacturing, prominently featured over 30 products across seven distinct categories. This exhibition underscored the significant innovations originating from Chinese engineering and manufacturing.





The exhibition was bustling with visitors, and Zoomlion’s booth, showcasing an array of high-quality products, quickly became the focal point. Attendees were particularly drawn to the striking Aurora Green model machinery. Most of the products on display were bestsellers in both local and European markets, renowned for their high-end, smart, and eco-friendly features. This popularity translated into a significant number of on-site orders.

A representative from Zoomlion stated, "Our products received a positive reception from both visitors and buyers. This favorable response is attributed to our offerings' alignment with the local market's needs, characterized by superior technology, performance, and quality. The integration of intelligent and environmentally friendly technologies is well-suited to the local working conditions and usage practices."

In the context of earth-moving machinery and aerial work platforms, exemplified by Zoomlion's ZE335G and ZE500G excavators, the utilization of a positive flow hydraulic control system was observed during the on-site exhibition. This system not only leads to a further reduction in fuel consumption but also notably diminishes maintenance expenditures. Furthermore, the showcased aerial work platforms primarily constitute electrically-driven products, thereby enhancing environmental sustainability and effectively addressing the requirements of municipal construction and related work scenarios.

Moreover, within Zoomlion's interactive zone, attendees had the opportunity to engage in various activities, including operating excavators to shoot hoops, providing them with a firsthand experience of the captivating appeal of Zoomlion's intelligent craftsmanship.

Turkey holds a significant strategic importance for Zoomlion, serving as a pivotal entry point to the European market. Following the establishment of a subsidiary in Istanbul in 2018, Zoomlion has systematically enhanced its sales and service infrastructure. Presently, the company operates eight outlets and maintains three central warehouses across Turkey. This strategic expansion has cemented Zoomlion's prominence among the foremost industry players in the local market. Notably, Zoomlion's construction cranes command the highest market share in Turkey, while its broader portfolio of construction products has also emerged as market leaders, experiencing robust growth and expanding market share.

In the KOMATEK exhibition in Turkey, Zoomlion is dedicated to capitalizing on indigenous market prospects while harnessing Turkey's distinctive geographical and trade advantages in bridging Eurasian connections and extending influence to North Africa. Our strategic objectives encompass the augmentation of our international footprint, sustained innovation in product development and technological advancements, and the provision of exemplary service provisions. Collaboratively with our global clientele, we are poised to chart a course towards mutually beneficial outcomes of superior quality.

