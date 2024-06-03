TEN Ltd. Announces Completion of Viken Fleet Acquisition and Sale of Aframax Tanker and LNG Carrier

  Green-growth initiative program in progress

Fleet acquisition to generate in excess of $200 million of minimum gross revenues

ATHENS, Greece, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”) announces the completion of the Viken Crude AS acquisition with the delivery of a 2019-built scrubber fitted 1A Ice-Class Aframax tanker. Concurrently the Company has sold a 2008-built Aframax and a 2007-built Steam Turbine LNG carrier to third party interests. From these sales, the Company has generated an additional $100 million in free cash.

Since the beginning of 2023, TEN has sold 13 vessels totaling 1.1 million dwt averaging about 18.5 years. At the same time, it has purchased and placed new orders for 20 vessels totaling 2.25 million dwt, with an average age of 1.2 years. The above transaction significantly increases the Company’s size and dwt capacity and drastically modernizes the fleet.

“The vessel divestments coupled with strategic acquisitions, in co-operation with its first-class clients, have enabled the Company to enhance this modern fleet, and increase TEN’s critical mass in the maritime energy segments, while strengthening our environmental footprint at a time considered transformational for the industry,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN commented.

TEN’s CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM  

#NameTypeDeliveryStatusEmployment
1Athens 04DP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2025*Under ConstructionYes
2Paris 24DP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2025*Under ConstructionYes
3AnfieldDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2026*Under ConstructionYes
4TBNSuezmax – Scrubber FittedQ2 2025*Under ConstructionUnder Discussion
5TBNSuezmax – Scrubber FittedQ4 2025*Under ConstructionUnder Discussion
6TBNMR – Scrubber FittedQ1 2026*Under ConstructionUnder Discussion
7TBNMR – Scrubber FittedQ1 2026*Under ConstructionUnder Discussion
8TBNPanamax LR1Q2 2027*Under ConstructionUnder Discussion
9TBNPanamax LR1Q1 2028Under ConstructionN/A
10TBNPanamax LR1Q1 2028Under ConstructionN/A
11TBNPanamax LR1Q2 2028Under ConstructionN/A
12TBNPanamax LR1Q3 2028Under ConstructionN/A

*Expected delivery as per shipbuilding contracts

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 31-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 vessels, including three DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted Panamax tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carries, totaling 9.0 million dwt. 

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com

Visit our company website at: http://www.tenn.gr