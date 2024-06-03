Annexon Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss GBS Phase 3 Data

BRISBANE, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss GBS phase 3 data.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast and replay may be accessed by visiting Annexon’s website here. The dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S./Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). The conference ID for all callers is 13747058.

The Call me™ link may be accessed here. Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or they can click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event (dial-out). The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye. Annexon’s novel scientific approach targets upstream C1q to block the classical complement inflammatory cascade before it starts, and its therapeutic candidates are designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. With proof-of concept data in Guillain-Barré syndrome, Huntington’s disease and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring new potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com