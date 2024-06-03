Jillian Evanko Joins Greif Board of Directors





DELAWARE, Ohio, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that Jillian (Jill) Evanko has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Evanko is President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS).

"We are delighted to welcome Jill to the Greif Board of Directors," said Bruce Edwards, Chairman of the Greif Board of Directors. "Jill brings a wealth of experience in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, as well as a proven track record of driving growth and profitability. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic plan and deliver value for our shareholders."

Ms. Evanko has more than 25 years of experience in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Chart in 2017, she held multiple operational and financial executive positions at Dover Corporation and its subsidiaries. Ms. Evanko also held financial and operational roles at Arthur Andersen LLP, Honeywell Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Ms. Evanko holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from La Salle University. She has been recognized for her leadership and achievements with numerous awards, including the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Southeastern Finalist, 2020 ExxonMobil Power Play Rainmaker award, the 2020 S&P Global Platts Energy Award for Chief Trailblazer, and the World LNG Executive of the Year 2020.



"I am honored to join the Greif Board of Directors," said Ms. Evanko. "Greif is a world-class company with a strong commitment to innovation and customer service. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the company works to achieve its strategic goals and continue to create value for both its stakeholders and shareholders."

