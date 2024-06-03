Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 June 28, 2024 June 14, 2024

Series D 0.51558 June 27, 2024 Series E 0.198938 June 28, 2024 Series F 0.45320 June 27, 2024 Series G 0.185125 June 28, 2024 Series H 0.47840 June 27, 2024 Series I 0.207938 June 28, 2024 Series J 0.49667 June 27, 2024 Series K 0.315313 June 28, 2024 Series M 0.312688 June 28, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2024 to September 26, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 2.00001 8.02201 0.50000 Series F 1.75319 7.03201 0.43830 Series H 1.85291 7.43201 0.46323 Series J 1.92521 7.72201 0.48130

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.