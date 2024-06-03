Royalty Pharma Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) announced today that it has priced an offering of $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes, comprised of the following (collectively, the “Notes”):



$500 million of 5.150% Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”);

$500 million of 5.400% Notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes”); and

$500 million of 5.900% Notes due 2054 (the “2054 Notes”).



The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Royalty Pharma intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. DNB Markets, SMBC Nikko, SOCIETE GENERALE, US Bancorp, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Bank and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146) or by e-mail at prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1649 or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly -directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 17 development-stage product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the receipt and use of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, and statements that express the company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

