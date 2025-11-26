Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of December:

Citi’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Evercore’s 8th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3 at 3:50 p.m. ET

The webcast will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/events/. The webcast will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta and Alyftrek, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Servier’s Voranigo, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, and Gilead’s Trodelvy, among others, and 17 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637

ir@royaltypharma.com