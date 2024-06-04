Hele Launches Tokyo Trip Giveaway with Hawaiian Airlines

HONOLULU, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hele Kamaʻaina Rewards members are winning at the pump and in the skies this summer! Hele app users not only save $0.25 per gallon every day, but they also have the chance to win round-trip airfare to Tokyo. Hele convenience stores are part of the Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. retail organization.

From June 1 to August 31, 2024, customers with the Hele app can enter the “Hele Tokyo Flyaway” sweepstakes for a chance to win 220,000 HawaiianMiles, enough for a round-trip flight to Tokyo on Hawaiian Airlines.

“This summer we are excited that Hele app users will save $0.25 per gallon, and can test their luck by entering the Hele Tokyo Flyaway,” said Brian Gray, Head of Marketing at Par Pacific Holdings. “We are delighted to offer our members exclusive giveaways alongside everyday savings.”

There is no cost to enter the Hele Tokyo Flyaway. Hawaii residents 18 years and older are allowed to enter once via the Hele app. The winner will need to establish a free HawaiianMiles account in order to receive the HawaiianMiles.

About Hele Kama'aina Rewards

The Hele App can be downloaded through Google Play or Apple App Store. Hele Kama’aina Rewards is a customer appreciation program that allows you to earn points with every purchase. Hele KR Members receive a $0.25 cents per gallon discount every day, receive exclusive offers and accumulate points for each purchase at Hele gas stations and convenience stores. Points are redeemable for gas discounts and in-store items. For more information, please visit https://www.helegas.com/helegas/#app .

About Hele

Hele transforms the stop into a launching pad. It is familiar, seamless, and always has what you need next, energizing you to get going again. Fueling up is quick and easy with the Hele Rewards app, and now you can give the gift of convenience with the Hele gift card.