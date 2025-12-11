Par Pacific Announces Term Loan Repricing

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced it has repriced and allocated its existing term loan credit agreement due 2030 (the “Term Loan Facility”). The repricing amendment, which is expected to close on or about December 17, 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, will reduce the Applicable Margin under the Term Loan Facility by fifty (50) basis points, such that Base Rate loans and SOFR loans will bear interest at the applicable base rate plus 2.25% and 3.25%, respectively.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and NYSE Texas: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. Par Pacific owns and operates 219,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the “nomnom” convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the expected timing of the closing of the repricing amendment and other aspects of the Term Loan Facility. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including the satisfaction of any conditions precedent to the closing of the repricing of the Term Loan Facility and other factors, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. We cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should any of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We further expressly disclaim any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this news release.

