Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Metavault

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 4, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Metavault

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Metavault, a perpetual DEX aggregator and all-in-one DeFi dApp. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Metavault's solutions via web extension.

Metavault is a blockchain-based, community governed investment platform and decentralized venture capital fund. It allows the Web3 community to participate in the latest DeFi projects and strategies and deploys an in-house development team for project incubation.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

