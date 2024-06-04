AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for May 2024

In May 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 482,457 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to May 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.0% compared to the same period a year ago and was 28,202 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.8% to 68,729 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2024 were the following:

 May 2024May 2023Change
Passengers482,457469,8782.7%
Finland - Sweden105,856124,647-15.1%
Estonia - Finland328,949292,49412.5%
Estonia - Sweden47,65252,737-9.6%
    
Cargo Units28,20229,678-5.0%
Finland - Sweden3,7003,805-2.8%
Estonia - Finland20,98621,060-0.4%
Estonia - Sweden3,5164,813-26.9%
    
Passenger Vehicles68,72972,969-5.8%
Finland - Sweden4,5905,938-22.7%
Estonia - Finland62,00264,823-4.4%
Estonia - Sweden2,1372,208-3.2%

                                    

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Kapellskär route for 3 days in May.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel Star stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024.

