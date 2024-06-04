Comprehensive 2024 Immunodiagnostics Market Database Unveiled for 38 European Countries

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Database for 38 Countries - Supplier Shares, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market database on the European Immunodiagnostics landscape provides unparalleled depth and scope of analysis across 38 countries. The database presents up-to-date supplier shares for the year 2023 and forecasts volume and sales from 2023 to 2028 for over 100 individual tests across various segments including abused drugs, cancer, clinical chemistry, endocrine function, immunoproteins, and therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM).

Extensive Test Segments Coverage



Rigorous prognosis is provided for an array of test segments, including drugs of abuse assays, cancer diagnostics, clinical chemistry tests, endocrinology, immunoprotein evaluations, and therapeutic drug monitoring. This broad spectrum of covered tests aligns with the rising demand for precision diagnostics and targeted treatment plans.

Strategic Advantage through Detailed Forecasts



The database extends detailed volume and sales forecasts from 2023 through 2028, offering strategic insight into the anticipated trajectories of these critical diagnostics segments. Such projections are essential for healthcare providers, diagnostic developers, and investors aiming to allocate resources effectively and achieve a competitive advantage in the evolving market.

Comprehensive European Country Analysis



Spanning an impressive range of 38 European countries, including major markets such as Germany, France, the UK, and emerging markets like Albania and Belarus, the database offers in-depth country-specific analysis. This feature allows for a detailed understanding of the immunodiagnostics market across diverse healthcare systems and regulatory environments in Europe.

Impact of Advanced Technologies and Product Development



The new database further integrates comprehensive listings of companies engaged in the development and marketing of novel technologies and products by test. Such insights are invaluable for tracking innovation and technological advancements that are expected to influence future market dynamics.



