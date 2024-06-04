Large Language Model (LLM) Market Research 2024-2034: Continued Push Towards Larger and More Capable Models, Increasing Integration into Business Applications

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Language Model (LLM) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Architecture, Model Size, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global large language model (LLM) market is experiencing a significant surge, propelled by a variety of key factors and dynamics. Considering the optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $6.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.61% to reach $85.6 billion by 2034.
Central to this growth is the increasing demand for enhanced natural language processing capabilities across various sectors. LLMs are pivotal in analyzing, understanding, and generating human-like text, offering innovative solutions for content creation, customer service, and language translation. This demand is further magnified by the expanding digital content ecosystem and the need for efficient data processing and analysis tools.
Technological advancements play a significant role in market expansion, especially in areas such as machine learning algorithms, computational power, and data analytics. The integration of LLMs with cutting-edge technologies enables more accurate and context-aware language understanding, driving the adoption of LLMs in applications ranging from virtual assistants to content-generation platforms. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the proliferation of connected devices enhance the utility of LLMs, facilitating seamless human-machine interactions.
Moreover, regulatory frameworks and ethical guidelines focusing on data privacy, security, and responsible AI use are influencing market dynamics. These regulations compel organizations to deploy LLMs that comply with ethical standards, ensuring transparency and fairness in automated decision-making processes.
The transition toward digital transformation across industries, coupled with the strategic implementation of LLMs for competitive advantage, underscores the market's potential for robust growth. As industries continue to leverage digital data for operational efficiency and innovation, the global LLM market is poised for sustained expansion, driven by the necessity to improve and personalize digital interactions.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What are the main factors driving the demand for large language model market?
- What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global large language model market?
- Who are the key players in the global large language model market, and what are their respective market shares?
- What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the global large language model market?
- What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in large language model industry?
- What is the futuristic outlook for the large language model market in terms of growth potential?
- What is the current estimation of the global large language model market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?
- Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?
- What could be the impact of growing end-use industries in the global large language model market?
- Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for global large language model market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$85.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Current and Future Trends Impact Assessment
- Continued Push Towards Larger and More Capable Models
- Increasing Integration into Business Applications
Market Dynamics Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Supply Chain Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Map
R&D Review
- Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
- Regulatory Landscape
Stakeholder Analysis
- Use Case
- End User and Buying Criteria
Impact Analysis for Key Global Events
Company Profiles
- OpenAI
- Meta
- AI21 Labs
- Cohere
- Anthropic PBC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Naver Corporation
- Tencent
- Yandex
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited
-
- Overview
- Top Products/Product Portfolio
- Top Competitors
- Target Customers
- Key Personnel
- Analyst View
- Market Share
Market Segmentation
Application
- Information Retrieval
- Language Translation and Localization
- Content Generation and Curation
- Code Generation
- Customer Service Automation
- Data Analysis
- Others
Architecture
- Autoregressive Language Models
- Autoencoding Language Models
- Hybrid Language Models
- Others
Model Size
- Below 100 Billion Parameters
- 100 Billion to 500 Billion Parameters
- Above 500 Billion Parameters
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsk53r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment