Global Self-testing Market Size To Exceed USD 18.85 Billion By 2033 | CAGR 6.81%

The Global Self-testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.75 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.85 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.81% during the projected period

Self-testing refers to a self-care approach that enables people to take their own sample, perform a simple test, and interpret the results themselves. WHO recommends self-care interventions for every country and economic setting as critical components on the path to reaching universal health coverage (UHC), promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable. The self-test is quite a simple test that allows you to quickly test yourself and receive fast and accurate results within minutes. There are numerous benefits such as rapid and curated tests being performed in a short period lending a great advantage in the clinical management of illnesses. Modern advances such as immunochemistry and immunodiffusion have led to the creation of numerous testing strategies. The increasing adoption of business development strategies such as agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions is driving the global self-testing market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders with the rising aging population are significantly responsible for propelling the market demand. Further, the awareness among the people about preventive healthcare and the key benefits of self-testing are contributing to driving the market growth for self-testing. In addition, the development of technologically advanced self-test kits to make self-testing more accurate and user-friendly is accelerating the market growth for self-testing. On the contrary, the limited test menu of self-test kits and the product recall due to concerns regarding product manufacturing design defects are restraining the global self-testing market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Self-testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Kits, Devices, and Strips), By Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva, and Others), By Test Type (Laboratory Tests and Home-Based Tests), By Usage (Disposable and Reusable), By Distribution Channel (Brick-and-Mortar Stores and E-Commerce), By Application (Blood Glucose Test, Pregnancy Test, Allergy Test, STD/STI Test, Cancer Test, Drug Abuse Testing, Genetic Testing, Cholesterol & Triglycerides Tests, Urinary Tract Infection Testing and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The kits segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on product type, the global self-testing market is segmented into kits, devices, and strips. Among these, the kits segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The kits segment gives a wide range of tests and health parameters in a single product offering better value for money over purchasing individual devices. It is further categorized as self-testing kits and self-collection kits. Self-testing kits give qualitative and quantitative analysis with high speed, portability, ease of use, low cost per sample, and a wide range of contaminants that can be analyzed.

The blood-based tests segment dominated the global self-testing market in 2023.

Based on the sample type, the global self-testing market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and others. Among these, the blood-based tests segment dominated the global self-testing market in 2023. Blood-based tests are more accurate at analyzing the biomarkers such as lipid profiles, and glucose levels in the blood. Blood-based self-testing is used for regularly monitoring chronic disease patients such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders.

The home-based tests segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the test type, the global self-testing market is segmented into laboratory tests and home-based tests. Among these, the home-based tests segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period. At-home testing enables users to integrate daily routine testing, especially for chronic disease patients who require frequent monitoring such as blood glucose levels and fertility tracking. Home-based testing is a convenient way of testing from the comfort of own home. Disorders, such as high cholesterol or certain infections, are screened before the symptoms arise, such as diagnosis of pregnancy early, and chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The disposable segment held the largest revenue share of the global self-testing market in 2023.

Based on the usage, the global self-testing market is segmented into disposable and reusable. Among these, the disposable segment held the largest revenue share of the global self-testing market in 2023. The use of disposable self-tests minimizes the risk of cross-contamination, maintaining the accuracy and reliability of test results. Maintaining sterility is inherently easier with single-use devices that are kept in sterile packaging until the time of use. The rising awareness of infection control during the COVID-19 pandemic has driven the market demand in the disposable segment.

The brick-and-mortar stores segment dominated the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global self-testing market is segmented into brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce. Among these, the brick-and-mortar stores segment dominated the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. Brick-and-mortar businesses are physical establishments where customers purchase products or services and interact face-to-face with employees. Products from brick-and-mortar are instantly received without waiting particularly when quick access is needed to test solutions.

The allergy test segment held the largest revenue share of the global self-testing market through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global self-testing market is segmented into blood glucose test, pregnancy test, allergy test, STD/STI test, cancer test, drug abuse testing, genetic testing, cholesterol and triglycerides tests, urinary tract infection testing and others. Among these, the allergy test segment held the largest revenue share of the global self-testing market through the forecast period. The prevalence of allergies such as asthma is high owing to outdoor pollution in urban regions. Serum IgE is the most common testing done by primary care as it is easy to interpret. An estimated 10% to 30% of the global population has an allergic disease. Thus the increased prevalence of allergic diseases is driving the market demand.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The high prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the adoption of self-testing kits for the proactive management of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. The increasing focus on consumer empowerment surges the participation of patients in monitoring and managing their health ultimately leading to drive the market demand for self-testing in the region. Furthermore, the integration of technologies such as smartphone applications, and digital health platforms has made self-testing more attractive and accessible.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The ease of accessibility of self-testing kits in the region and the presence of several medical companies are driving the market growth for self-testing. The growing incidence of chronic diseases with the increasing population in the region surges the demand for quality medical care resulting in propelling the market demand for self-testing. The growing awareness regarding several products of self-testing is also contributing to market growth for self-testing.

Competitive Analysis:The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global self-testing market are Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, PRIMA Lab SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ACON Laboratories Inc., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, ARKRAY Inc, Bionime Corporation, Alere Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Geratherm Medical AG, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, an agreement was reached between Arlington Scientific, a Utah-based manufacturer of medical test kits, and the Brain Chemistry Labs, a not-for-profit research institute in Jackson Hole for the development of a rapid, easy-to-use test for the cyanobacterial toxin BMAA which has been implicated as a risk factor for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

In May 2022, Clinical Enterprise, Inc. d/b/a empowerDX, announced the launch of a revolutionary at-home Celiac Risk Gene Test. The launch, combined with becoming a sponsor of the Celiac Disease Foundation, puts empowerDX in a unique position to help a large population of Americans in debilitating physical and mental pain without clear answers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global self-testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Self-testing Market, Product Type Analysis

Kits

Devices

Strips

Global Self-testing Market, Sample Type Analysis

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

Global Self-testing Market, Test Type Analysis

Laboratory Tests

Home-Based Tests

Global Self-testing Market, Usage Analysis

Disposable

Reusable

Global Self-testing Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Brick-and-Mortar Stores

E-Commerce

Global Self-testing Market, Application Analysis

Blood Glucose Test

Pregnancy Test

Allergy Test

STD/STI Test

Cancer Test

Drug Abuse Testing

Genetic Testing

Cholesterol & Triglycerides Tests

Urinary Tract Infection Testing

Others

Global Self-testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



