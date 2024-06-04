Bread Financial™ to Host Investor Day on June 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, will host an investor day on Tuesday, June 18 from 12 pm to 3 pm ET via live video stream. During the event, Bread Financial’s executive leadership team will provide a comprehensive update on the Company’s evolution, business strategy and long-term financial targets.



To register for the event and to access the live video stream, please visit https://investorday.breadfinancial.com/. A replay will be made available after the event.

About Bread Financial™

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay™ buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its approximately 7,000 global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter/X and Instagram.

