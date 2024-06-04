Nova Cannabis to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC) based in Edmonton, announced today that Marcie Kiziak, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5, 2024.



DATE: June 5, 2024

TIME: 10:30 a.m. EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

SNDL Inc. assigned its rights to own or operate four Dutch Love stores to Nova, facilitating the expansion of the Value Buds banner into British Columbia.

Increased its proprietary data licensing revenue by 120% year-over-year in Q1 2024, resulting in higher margins without associated sales costs.

Expanded its private label products with the launch of “Diesel and Berries,” available in three new SKUs in Alberta, including the best-selling 14-gram and 28-gram formats, as well as new 28 x 0.5-gram pre-rolls.

Achieved positive free cash flow for three consecutive quarters, underscoring Nova’s sound growth strategy and prudent financial management.

About Nova Cannabis

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently owns and/or operates locations across Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, primarily under its “Value Buds” and “Firesale Cannabis” banners. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website at www.novacannabis.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Nova Cannabis Inc.

Marcie Kiziak

Chief Executive Officer, Nova Cannabis Inc.

investor@novacannabis.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com