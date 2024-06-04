American Oncology Network Announces the Research Studies Presented at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce that several research studies, co-authored by AON physicians and leaders, were accepted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting. The meeting was held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago.

The following abstracts were selected for either poster discussions, presentations or online publication after rigorous review.

“It is always an honor to share our research and latest findings with our fellow colleagues at events such as this one,” said Dr. Boccia who also serves as chairperson of the AON Research Committee. “The ASCO platform allows us to connect with like-minded oncologists and other healthcare leaders and accelerate the impact of our work. By contributing to the collective knowledge of clinical oncology, we are dedicated to the advancement of the field and improving patient care and outcomes.”

“Investing in oncology research is not just about developing new drugs or treatment approaches,” said Dr. Divers. “It is about pushing the boundaries of our understanding of cancer and identifying its vulnerabilities. Every piece of knowledge gained through dedicated research efforts brings us closer to developing personalized treatment plans, improving early detection, and ultimately, finding a cure for the devastating disease. We are proud to be contributing to this critical endeavor, and the ASCO annual meeting plays a vital role in accelerating the pace of scientific progress.”

“We are thrilled to have several of our esteemed physicians/leaders present their groundbreaking studies at the ASCO Annual Meeting,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “This event gathers the brightest minds in clinical oncology and having our physicians and leaders represented is a tremendous honor. At AON, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation. We empower our physicians/leaders to push the boundaries of the field, and their participation is a testament to their dedication to improving oncology and achievements in the industry. These presentations not only showcase their expertise but also contribute valuable insights to the advancement of cancer care for years to come.”

ASCO is a leading professional organization for oncology physicians and professionals. The annual meeting brings together oncology physicians and thought leaders for networking opportunities and more than 145 hours of educational and informational sessions.

AON has many practices that are actively engaged in groundbreaking clinical research initiatives, with four sites designated as strategic research sites for Sarah Cannon Research Institute. As part of our commitment to advancing medical knowledge and patient care, AON practices provide opportunities for participation in over 150 clinical trials. These services are conveniently accessible at a community level, ensuring patients receive cutting-edge treatments close to home, enhancing their overall cancer journey.

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com.

