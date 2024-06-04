Lemongrass Launches RISE with SAP Advisory Services

ATLANTA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass today announced significant enhancements to its services portfolio by introducing new RISE with SAP Advisory offerings. Aimed at guiding Enterprises through their transformation journeys with SAP technologies, this suite of services is designed to support Enterprises as they shift towards a more dynamic, Cloud-based environment using RISE with SAP, a comprehensive, transformation-as-a-service solution offered by SAP.



RISE with SAP centralizes transformation tools into a subscription-based platform, enabling businesses to simplify and accelerate their migration to Cloud solutions. Lemongrass’s enhanced advisory services are meticulously crafted to support this transition by providing strategic guidance on SAP S/4HANA readiness, application compatibility, and comprehensive transformation strategies.

Lemongrass, whose software-enabled platform and services provide clients with near-zero downtime migrations and operations for SAP and its related workloads, has significant experience helping Enterprises make the move from on-premises SAP to the Cloud. The company has over 8,000 SAP servers and over 750,000 SAP users under its management.

"With the launch of our RISE with SAP Advisory Offerings, Lemongrass affirms its commitment to delivering innovation through technology as well as offering strategic insights for our customers’ operational excellence," said Michael Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. "These added services, combined with the advisory experience of our team, help clients achieve a seamless and efficient transformation."

Lemongrass's RISE with SAP Advisory Offerings encompass:

Strategic Advisory and Planning: Tailored guidance to align SAP strategies with business objectives, ensuring a transformation roadmap that delivers value across all business functions.

Tailored guidance to align SAP strategies with business objectives, ensuring a transformation roadmap that delivers value across all business functions. S/4HANA Readiness Assessments: Comprehensive evaluations of existing SAP landscapes to determine the best path to SAP S/4HANA, leveraging Lemongrass’s proprietary methodologies and tools.

Comprehensive evaluations of existing SAP landscapes to determine the best path to SAP S/4HANA, leveraging Lemongrass’s proprietary methodologies and tools. Financial and Operational Planning: Detailed analysis and planning services to help Enterprises understand all the financial implications of moving to RISE with SAP, ensuring transparency and predictability in costs and outcomes.

Detailed analysis and planning services to help Enterprises understand all the financial implications of moving to RISE with SAP, ensuring transparency and predictability in costs and outcomes. Migration Strategy and Roadmapping : Development of a custom migration approach, operational considerations, and continuous innovation strategies to ensure a smooth transition to SAP S/4HANA.

Development of a custom migration approach, operational considerations, and continuous innovation strategies to ensure a smooth transition to SAP S/4HANA. Architecture Planning: Designing optimal system architectures for supporting both legacy systems on their RISE deployment as well as identifying and implementing services supporting the maintenance of these architectures.

“These successful engagements underscore Lemongrass’s capability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of large-scale Enterprises,” said Eamonn O’Neill, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Lemongrass. “Our advisory services offer businesses a simplified yet flexible approach to their SAP environment transformation, including SAP and non-SAP applications. This ensures enhanced security, business continuity, and holistic platform integration.”

In addition to the new advisory services, the company also offers a suite of services that complement and support SAP with RISE operations including:

Lemongrass Migration Services is a proprietary migration technology, that accommodates RISE-specific migrations and has already successfully delivered multiple RISE migration scenarios efficiently and with minimal risk including S/4HANA transformations, conversions to Suite on HANA, and S/4HANA to S/4HANA Cloud Migrations.

is a proprietary migration technology, that accommodates RISE-specific migrations and has already successfully delivered multiple RISE migration scenarios efficiently and with minimal risk including S/4HANA transformations, conversions to Suite on HANA, and S/4HANA to S/4HANA Cloud Migrations. Lemongrass Operate Services include: Lemongrass RISE+: Ensures the process of migrating SAP systems and integrating ancillary SAP and non-SAP systems is seamless and rapidly enables the benefits of the Cloud, including accelerating the enablement of Cloud-native tooling and services. Lemongrass RISE FLEX: This is a unique way for Enterprises to leverage Cloud-native capacity for on-demand Projects or Training environments after they adopt RISE with SAP. Using LCP, customers can create a self-service development environment for testing and feature branching for faster SAP releases. Lemongrass RISE Wrapper: A solution where Lemongrass acts as the Service Layer between the customer and SAP regardless of whether parts of the customer’s landscapes sit in RISE or Cloud Native (before being moved to RISE) including Integrated Management Tooling through LCP. Lemongrass Innovation services include SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) Services, a key component of the SAP product roadmap and critical for a successful SAP on Cloud strategy.

include:

Lemongrass is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, a certified SAP RISE Service partner and a certified SAP RISE SELL Partner specializing in modernizing and migrating large-scale systems to RISE with speed and precision while minimizing downtime and mitigating potential lost revenue.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with SAP, AWS, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com