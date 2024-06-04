HotelPlanner Partners with WNBA’s Connecticut Sun as Official Accommodation Provider

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new collaboration with the Connecticut Sun, a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA.



Based in Uncasville, Connecticut, the Connecticut Sun has been a playoff contender for most of its time in the league. The team has reached the WNBA Finals four times and consistently ranks among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Led by seasoned veterans like Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, the Sun is known for its strong defense and exciting play. With the 2024 season off to the strongest start in franchise history, the Sun is poised to be another contender for the WNBA championship.

Connecticut Sun associates and fans may use this site to book at a lower rate.

“We are excited to partner with HotelPlanner as the official accommodation provider for the Connecticut Sun’s 2024 season,” says Jennifer Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. “HotelPlanner’s dedication to service aligns perfectly with the Sun’s commitment to providing our team members, family and fans with a fantastic experience at home and away.”

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Connecticut Sun! This collaboration is a slam-dunk, bringing together the Sun's winning spirit and passionate fan base with HotelPlanner's commitment to delivering championship-level service,” says Tim Hentschel, CEO and co-founder of HotelPlanner. “As a result, Sun fans can look forward to scoring exclusive deals and enjoying a smooth booking experience for the upcoming games. Let's go, Sun!"

About Connecticut Sun

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at www.hotelplanner.com.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com

Ben Knosby

VP of Sports

HotelPlanner

ben.knosby@hotelplanner.com