Generation Food Rural Partners Launches BioCloak to Enable Truly Sustainable Active Ingredient Encapsulation, Appoints CEO

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors, has launched its sixth portfolio company through its Generation Food Rural Partners (“GFRP”) Fund.



BioCloak, Inc. (“BioCloak” or the “Company”) has been launched to focus on validating and commercializing bio-based encapsulation technologies to reduce microplastics and protect and enhance performance of active ingredients, nutrients, and biologicals in Agriculture and Animal Nutrition applications, among others.

“At GFRP, we hold a balanced commitment to commercial value as well as sustainability. The launch of this company will enable us to meaningfully contribute to the use of biologicals in agriculture, while reducing the production of microplastics,” said Bill Arnold, Venture Discovery Director at GFRP.

The board of directors of BioCloak has appointed Paul Bially as Chief Executive Officer. Paul is an experienced business leader, having over 20 years of experience across Formulations, Sales, Product Development, and Executive leadership roles in sustainable agriculture.

“As stewards of the land, it is imperative to reduce microplastics in agriculture and embrace bio-based ingredients for our formulations,” said Paul Bially. “By prioritizing eco-friendly solutions, we not only protect the environment but also ensure the economic and financial resilience of our industry and the communities we serve. I am honored to lead BioCloak on this innovative and transformative journey.”

The GFRP Fund evaluates intellectual property focused on innovations in the agriculture, food, and protein sectors. The GFRP Fund invests to create new companies formed around research with the greatest chance for broad commercialization. These new companies will be headquartered in rural communities, creating living wage jobs to drive economic growth and development.

About BioCloak, Inc.

BioCloak is developing a portfolio of bio-based technologies to encapsulate active ingredients, thereby protecting and enhancing the performance of the actives while reducing the amount of microplastics released into agricultural environments, both commercial and residential. In partnership with leading research institutions, BioCloak leverages multiple cutting-edge bioencapsulation technology solutions to create a wide range of low-cost, high-performing plant and soil health and animal nutrition applications. The Company will license intellectual property from universities and commercialize the technology to address challenges to the agriculture and food industries. For more information, visit www.biocloak.com .

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners (“GFRP” or the “Fund”) is a RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the US. The Fund invests in the area of Food, Agriculture and Protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures (“BIV”), a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors. By creating and supporting trailblazing companies BIV aims to reduce the climate impact of food production and sustainably feed the world. BIV has teams in the United States, Europe and Asia and has invested in more than 110 companies across 30 countries. For more information, visit https://bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners/ .

