Oomnitza Appoints Donna Wilczek as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza, a leader in Enterprise Technology Management (ETM), today announced the appointment of Donna Wilczek as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). This follows the recent appointment of Victor Hwei as Oomnitza's Chief Financial Officer.



Wilczek brings more than two decades of leadership experience gained at high-growth enterprise software businesses, making her a valuable addition to the Oomnitza executive team.

Most recently, Wilczek served as executive vice president of strategy and innovation at Coupa, where she played a pivotal role in steering the company’s growth. Through product and operational leadership roles at Coupa, Wilczek helped scale the company from an early startup to $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, a successful IPO, and a Thoma Bravo privatization valued at $8 billion. Wilczek’s experience also includes her current position as board advisor at Optimizely. She previously held leadership positions at SaaS firms TriNet and Ketera after beginning her career as a consultant at IBM and Accenture.

Wilczek has been awarded twenty-four software patents and has expertise in product development, AI/Gen AI, and business strategy. Her addition to the Oomnitza leadership team demonstrates its dedication to driving the industry forward, reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovation.

"At Oomnitza, we're laser-focused on accelerating market reach through a new approach to technology management. That's why Donna's addition to our leadership team is a game-changer,” said Arthur Lozinski, CEO of Oomnitza. “Her expertise in crafting and executing clear product strategies is exactly what we need to propel us to an even stronger leadership position, now and for years to come."

As CPO, Wilczek will be responsible for evolving Oomnitza’s product strategy to tightly align to its customers’ and market needs. Taking a people-first approach to product innovation, she will empower and lead Oomnitza’s product teams to enhance and develop solutions that maximize the efficiency and security of organizations.

“Oomnitza is throwing out the old rulebook for managing enterprise technology,” said Wilczek. “I’m excited to join this team of disruptors in realizing our vision for a comprehensive, data-driven approach to enterprise technology management.”

For more information about Oomnitza and its solutions, please visit Oomnitza's website.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza provides an Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solution that empowers enterprise IT organizations to scale by orchestrating and automating processes across siloed technologies. Our SaaS platform integrates with your existing IT, security and business systems to aggregate multi-source data into an accurate and actionable Technology Database. We enable organizations to confidently automate their technology workflows using standardized applications and low-code/no-code workflows to reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks and redundant technology spend. Learn more at Oomnitza.com.

Visit us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Liz Safran

Montner Tech PR

lsafran@montner.com

+1 (408) 348–1214

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f97b76f-521f-4592-afae-788624cd451f