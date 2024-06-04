Blue Mantis Introduces Comprehensive Real-Time Analytics Solution Delivering Advanced Visibility and Security for Enterprise Networks

New Agentless Solution Dramatically Improves Flow Data Information Gathering

to Implement Increased Security Controls and Segmentation

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today introduced Blue Insight, a comprehensive enterprise-grade solution delivering real-time visibility and security over network assets and applications. Blue Insight is available immediately and has already been deployed in multiple customer environments.

Offered as a managed service and backed by Blue Mantis’ professional services team, Blue Insight provides advanced monitoring capabilities while seamlessly integrating security into a wide array of network, cloud, and modern workspace environments. Blue Insight creates an intuitive graphical map detailing the various interdependencies of an organization's enterprise application architecture, providing unified visibility to identify and track traffic flows across multiple networks.

“Enterprises today are increasingly burdened by the growing requirements for safeguarding application data while ensuring GDPR, PCI, and HIPAA compliance and effectively planning cloud migration,” said Mario Brum, VP of Practice Areas and Technical Advisory Services. “IT leaders are clamoring for deeper visibility into their applications and devices when their infrastructure spans on-premise networks and hyperscaler clouds. Blue Insight solves this issue by uniquely discovering and mapping the intricate links between cloud assets, software apps, and device endpoints anywhere on a network. This gives IT teams an entirely unprecedented level of security and control over these complex enterprise networks.”

Solution Benefits and Features

Versatility and Pervasiveness – Blue Insight works with any network hardware platform and delivers visibility to any application, whether it is hosted on-premises, in the cloud or anywhere in between.

– Blue Insight works with any network hardware platform and delivers visibility to any application, whether it is hosted on-premises, in the cloud or anywhere in between. Unified Visibility – Blue Insight identifies and tracks IP traffic flows in real-time across LAN, WAN, and Cloud networks.

– Blue Insight identifies and tracks IP traffic flows in real-time across LAN, WAN, and Cloud networks. Agentless Installation – any application, cloud or endpoint can be continuously monitored by Blue Insight with no network or application performance degradation because it does not directly probe the application.

– any application, cloud or endpoint can be continuously monitored by Blue Insight with no network or application performance degradation because it does not directly probe the application. Seamless Network Integration – Blue Insight integrates with existing infrastructures to aid regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

– Blue Insight integrates with existing infrastructures to aid regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. Dynamic Visualization – Blue Insight can map all asset, data, and application interdependencies to provide IT leaders with unique visibility for strategic network planning (for example, viewing the effects of a cloud migration on current network assets or preparing a security upgrade to network endpoints).

– Blue Insight can map all asset, data, and application interdependencies to provide IT leaders with unique visibility for strategic network planning (for example, viewing the effects of a cloud migration on current network assets or preparing a security upgrade to network endpoints). Modern Monitoring – Blue Mantis customers can assess network environments as needed or maintain 24/7 network monitoring with the Blue Insight offering.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.