MEF Launches 2024 NaaS Excellence Awards to Spotlight Industry Innovators

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today opened submissions for its 2024 NaaS Excellence Awards. The awards showcase the achievements of service providers, technology providers, and professionals pioneering the future of digital services delivered across an ecosystem optimized to deliver a cloud-like experience for today’s enterprise. Winners will be recognized at MEF’s Global Networking-as-a-Service Event (GNE), held Oct 28-30 in Dallas, Texas.



Enterprises increasingly expect agile on-demand network services, driving the evolution of NaaS automation requirements. MEF’s widely adopted, standardized Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs are key to meeting these expectations. To recognize excellence in this rapidly growing space, the NaaS Excellence Awards honor innovation and leadership across the global automated network ecosystem, including LSO implementations in wholesale environments worldwide. MEF members and the industry at large are invited to submit entries. A prestigious panel of industry analysts and independent judges will evaluate submissions based on their strategic impact, user benefits, and potential to accelerate industry transformation.

"The 2024 NaaS Excellence Awards celebrate the remarkable vision and groundbreaking innovation propelling the automated services ecosystem into the future. As the industry continues its transition to dynamic, cloud-based service models, these awards recognize the visionaries paving the way," said Nan Chen, CEO of MEF. "We look forward to honoring the pioneering work of individuals and companies whose commitment to excellence is shaping the future of frictionless digital communications."

Submissions are open across multiple categories recognizing automation overall, and with LSO, service orchestration, SD-WAN, SASE, and NaaS solutions, as well as professionals driving strategic leadership. Award entries must be received by August 9 with finalists announced on September 24. Awards will be presented to all winners during the NaaS Excellence Awards gala dinner on October 29 at GNE.

To submit an entry visit https://awards.mef.net/. For more information about the awards, please email awards@mef.net. For sponsorship opportunities or to register to attend GNE or the awards gala please visit the GNE webpage.

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. MEF’s Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) convenes executive decision-makers, strategists, technology experts, and enterprise users to collaborate and knowledge-share to accelerate the global automated NaaS ecosystem. For more information about MEF and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

