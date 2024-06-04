China Biopsy Market Report 2024-2032: Chinese Government Releases 8 Year Plan for Cancer Prevention and Treatment, to Achieve 46.6% Five Year Survival Rate among Cancer Patients by 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biopsy Market Report by Products, Imaging Technology, End-User, and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's biopsy device Market share is expected to be almost US$ 1,059.41 Million by 2032 compared to US$ 574.31 Million in 2023. The industry is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2024 to 2032.



China's population demographics, disease incidence, and prevalence are the key factors driving the growth of the biopsy device market in China. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 1.40967 billion people lived in China in 2023. With 9.02 million births in 2023, the birth rate per thousand people was 6.39.



The NIH publications state that China saw about 4,824,700 new cases of cancer in 2022 (2,533,900 male cases and 2,290,800 female cases). It also notes that 57.4% of all new cases of cancer were caused by the top five malignancies, which are lung cancer (1,060,600), colorectal cancer (517,100), thyroid cancer (466 100), liver cancer (367,700), and female breast cancer (357,200). In China, it is projected that 2,574,200 people will lose their lives to cancer in 2022 (1,629,300 men and 944,900 women).



China's biopsy device market is anticipated to be driven by several government and non-government organizations' cancer screening programs and initiatives.



Duke University's project intends to conduct several research studies to identify and develop efficient interventions and policies to help close the disparity in cancer rates in China. The project will also create several cancer advocacy resources to increase awareness of cancer disparities among broader global populations.



To achieve a 46.6 percent overall five-year survival rate among cancer patients by 2030, the Chinese government has released an eight-year action plan for cancer prevention and treatment. The plan states that by 2030, the burden of treating these diseases will be under control, the increasing trend in cancer incidence and death will be moderated, and the capacity for cancer screening, early diagnosis, and treatment will be significantly improved.



The federal Chinese government funds four national cancer screening programs (NCSPs), which serve as the cornerstone of cancer screening in China. China presently includes eight cancer types in its NCSPs: cervical, breast, colorectal, lung, oesophageal, stomach, liver, and nasopharyngeal.



China Biopsy Device Industry News

The China biopsy device market is segmented into various companies, such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences (Genomic Health), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen, Biocept, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories.

In October 2023 - LUMINELLE announced its decision to expand its global footprint by receiving a patent for its LUMINELLE Bx (Biopsy) System from the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

In September 2023 - Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited reported that Jiangsu Medical Products Administration, the pharmaceuticals regulatory authority for Jiangsu Province in China, has approved its Single-Use Sterile Biopsy Needle ("SSBN") through its subsidiary Nanjing Changcheng Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. The device, approved on August 30, 2023, and has registration number 20232141234, is used for biopsies of tumors in superficial tissues close to the skin's surface, such as the thyroid, lymph nodes, and breasts.

In July 2023 - The cfDNA liver cancer detection test from Helio Genomics' sister company, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine and Health Group (LAMH), received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). It is stated to be a first in the field of blood-based cancer detection - the first liquid biopsy test authorized by NMPA for liver cancer.

