NASP Releases Agenda for its 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, DC, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, is pleased to announce the full agenda for the NASP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo. The conference will take place October 6 - 9, 2024 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

NASP’s annual event is known throughout the healthcare industry for providing comprehensive information regarding all aspects of specialty pharmacy, including the evolution of the market, impact of specialty pharmacy on patients, and national legislative and regulatory policy.

Last year’s event broke the organization’s all-time attendance record, attracting more than 1,600 registered attendees. With the growth of the association membership combined with the momentum in the specialty pharmacy industry overall, NASP’s leadership believes this year’s Annual Meeting & Expo will draw an even bigger crowd.

“We’re featuring all the activities our attendees have grown to love and expect, including riveting keynote speakers, new Nashville-themed networking events, and an Exhibit Hall to facilitate business conversations that we know our sponsors and exhibitors will appreciate. The Gaylord Opryland is located in the heart of Music City, with stunning facilities for client events, team meetings and relaxing with colleagues. Simply put – it will be our best meeting to date,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, President & CEO, NASP.

The four-day event features presentations from top industry thought-leaders, in addition to nationally recognized keynote speakers, including Rick Lozano, Leadership and Talent Development Expert, and Charles Esten, multi-talented global entertainer best known for his roles as “Ward Cameron” on Netflix’s Outer Banks and “Deacon Claybourne” in ABC/CMT’s Nashville.

Education is a cornerstone of the organization’s mission and each year, expert faculty provide comprehensive information and insights on the clinical, operational, regulatory, and patient experience aspects of specialty pharmacy. Conference attendees can choose from 40+ accredited educational sessions, including enough CPE credits to satisfy most state annual pharmacist licensure requirements. Legal, nurse, and pharmacy technician CEs are also offered.

On Sunday, October 6, attendees may choose from among six conference workshops, including Accreditation, a new Cell & Gene Therapy workshop, Certified Specialty Pharmacist (CSP) Exam Prep Course, Hospital/Health System Specialty Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy Law, and Technology.

Additionally, the conference features panel discussions, poster presentations, the annual NASP Industry Awards, and expansive event space. For registration and additional information, please visit the NASP 2024 Annual Meeting & Expo website.

About NASP

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivery and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.

The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers, and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 180 corporate members and 3,000 total members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy.