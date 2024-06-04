Global Mannitol Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $692.055 Million by 2029, Enhanced Lifestyle and Dietary Shifts Fueling Demand

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mannitol Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global mannitol market is poised for a substantial growth trajectory, anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.24% over the forthcoming years. This growth is forecasted to elevate the market value from US$517.442 million in 2022 to US$692.055 million by the end of 2029

The market's expansion is largely attributed to mannitol's applications as an effective low-calorie sweetener and pharmaceutical excipient. Rising health consciousness and shifting dietary preferences toward low-calorie, sugar-free options are expected to further augment market growth over the projection period.







Enhancements in consumer lifestyle, coupled with increased disposable incomes, have resulted in a significant modification in eating patterns. The trend towards natural ingredient-based products and health-enhancing commodities has elevated the demand for low-calorie natural sweeteners like mannitol. Moreover, with the growing diabetic patient population seeking sugar alternatives that minimally impact blood glucose levels, the industry is witnessing an upsurge in demand, particularly for artificial sweeteners.



Widening Applications in Food & Beverage Industry



Mannitol's extensive use as a sweetener in confectionery, including sugar-free products, is propelling its demand within the food & beverage sector. Its unique properties, such as low solubility, high latent heat, and resistance to hygroscopicity, make it a preferred choice across various applications. These include mint candies, bubble gums, and protective coatings for chocolates and chewing gums. Additionally, the role of mannitol in diabetic diets, owing to its lower glycemic index, is enhancing its penetration in the market.



Spike in Chronic Disease Prevalence Catalyzing Growth



The upsurge in chronic diseases, potentially leading to diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, is setting a robust foundation for the expansion of the mannitol market. As consumers increasingly turn to sugar-free product alternatives, the market is expected to thrive. With over 422 million individuals globally diagnosed with diabetes according to the World Health Organization, and the direct and indirect health impacts of the disease, the need for alternatives like mannitol is becoming more pronounced than ever.



Pharmaceutical Industry's High Demand



Mannitol's versatility in pharmaceuticals, serving as an excipient in tablet formulation, diuretic, and therapeutic for various cardiac and renal ailments, has significantly contributed to the market growth. Innovation and technological advances in product applications continue to create beneficial prospects for demand augmentation in the sector.



Asia Pacific Market: An Exponential Growth Frontier



The Asia Pacific region is set to hold substantial market share, propelled by factors such as rising health awareness, rapid urbanization, and increases in disposable income. The shift in dietary habits coupled with the surge in demand for low-calorie products and beverages is catalyzing the market's growth in this region. The high incidence of diabetes in countries like India and China further bolsters the demand for mannitol, making the Asia Pacific market a focal point for robust growth during the forecast period.



About the Market Study



This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mannitol market with a focus on trends, growth drivers, and challenges. The segmentation provides insights into the market dynamics across different regions and application sectors. Although the providers of the study are not referenced, the information presented serves as a valuable asset for stakeholders, investors, and market participants in making informed decisions and strategizing for future growth opportunities.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $517.44 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $692.06 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





