RAPID + TCT to Tackle the Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing in First Session of Inaugural Executive Perspectives Keynote Series

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D-printing event, will open its 2024 edition with a panel discussion exploring the industry's hottest topics including the industrialization of AM. The session will be the first in the new Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, which will launch at RAPID + TCT this year. RAPID + TCT 2024 is produced by SME and UK-based Rapid News Publications Ltd., owners of TCT, and will take place in Los Angeles from June 25-27.



The Executive Panel Discussion will be presented on June 25 at 8:30 a.m. on the Main Stage and will feature the first five of 15 thought leaders from the AM industry participating in the keynotes series:

Charlie Grace, CCO and President of the Americas, Nikon SLM Solutions

Jeffrey Graves, PhD, President and CEO, 3D Systems

Marie Langer, CEO, EOS

Yoav Stern, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Nano Dimension

Yoav Zeif, PhD, CEO, Stratasys



During the conversation, the group will examine the critical importance of moving to full-scale production, how the technology convergences are impacting AM along with some bleeding-edge applications, including where the industry is taking us on in the world of 3D biologics. Laura Griffiths, head of content at The TCT Group, will moderate the session.

“The industrialization of AM is driving the shift toward serial production. While the technology was once confined to one-off prototyping, jigs and fixtures, it’s increasingly making its way into end-use applications,” said Griffiths. “By platforming global leaders from AM, which are at the forefront of that evolution, this conversation will give attendees a deeper understanding of how they can leverage AM to manufacture at scale.”

In total, the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will bring together 15 influential industry leaders. Over three days, speakers will address the most pressing topics in AM, including the convergence of AI and automation, serial production, the impact of AM on the supply chain and AM’s relationship to sustainability.

“For more than 30 years, RAPID + TCT has been setting the pace for innovation in the AM and industrial 3D-printing industry,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series is the latest in a long line of initiatives designed to foster progress and collaboration in the additive industry. By providing direct insight into how leading organizations are putting industrial 3D printing to work, we’re arming our attendees with the tools and context they need to remain competitive in their respective sectors.”

To see the full lineup of speakers in the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, visit rapid3devent.com/keynote-series-executive-perspectives .

To learn more about what RAPID + TCT 2024 has to offer, visit rapid3devent.com and keep up to date with all things AM on X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About RAPID + TCT 2024

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID + TCT have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.com ), a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

CONTACT: Kate Winter

248-840-5654

kwinter@identitypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ac5afd-7a1e-45a7-a1f7-8ad475cf1646