Culture Media Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.91% through 2033 - Rising Demand in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing to Propel Growth

Newark, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the culture media market will grow from USD 6.23 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.98 Billion by 2033. Throughout the projection period, market participants will have enormous opportunities as the prevalence of cancer is increasing. Due to their extensive use in many different industries, dehydrated culture media are increasingly in demand. It is heavily utilized in manufacturing drug development, vaccines, and laboratory analysis.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12610



Key Insight of the Culture Media Market



The North American region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The North American region will hold a significant market share due to the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses. One of the main reasons propelling the expansion of the North American market is the abundance of organizations in countries such as the United States and Canada. Further, as the pharmaceutical sector in North America relies more on academic research, there is a strong demand for cultural media in the region.



The stem cell media segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into chemically defined media, lysogeny broth, classic media, serum-free media, stem cell media, and others. The stem cell media segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Specialized solutions known as stem cell culture medium enable stem cells and other cells to develop, differentiate, increase, and be cryopreserved. Stem cells are cells that can differentiate into a wide variety of various bodily cell types. They function as the body's mending system.



The semi-solid segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The state segment is divided into solid, semi-solid and liquid. The semi-solid segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Agar is made at lower concentrations in semisolid media. They must be handled upright and have a soft, custard-like consistency. They are used to grow microaerophilic bacteria or assess bacterial motility using stab tube cultivation.



The stem cell technologies segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into drug discovery, cancer research, stem cell technologies, regenerative media and tissue engineering and others. The stem cell technologies segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The ability of stem cells to self-renew or specialize into multiple cell types in response to the right signals is unique. Due to these characteristics, stem cells can regenerate, replace, and repair damaged tissue with unparalleled ease, which makes them useful research tools for stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 12.91% 2033 Value Projection USD 20.98 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.23 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Type, State, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Culture Media Market Growth Drivers Advancement in tissue engineering

Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising usage in drug discovery process



Cell culture is one of the most popular laboratory techniques due to the variety of applications and the small time commitment. Cell culture is a commonly utilized fundamental method in pharmacological and therapeutic research. Testing chemicals in cell culture to determine their pharmacological activity is often the initial stage in the drug discovery process. The most popular cell culture type for drug research is still two-dimensional culture. They are used to model diseases under precisely controlled conditions during target validation. Studying donors' cells with particular traits could help rule out toxic effects early in the discovery process and develop biomarkers to identify specific patient cohorts in which the drug is most likely to show therapeutic effects, particularly with the growing emphasis on the development of personalized medicine.



Restraint: Chances of cross-contamination



Cell cross-contamination is a prevalent issue in the use and culture of cells. It is the unintentional introduction of alien cells into an existing culture. There is a greater chance of cross-contamination and higher medium drying out. A significant problem in cell culture investigations is contamination of a cell line with another cell in a culture media and infection with microorganisms such yeast, moulds, viruses, mycoplasma, protozoa, and bacteria.



Opportunity: Increasing technological advancement in drug production



Complex and specialized therapies are becoming more common due to the quick progress made in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. This development is impacting the equipment needs and production processes. A full paradigm shift in pharmaceutical manufacturing and methods has become necessary as the focus has shifted from mainstream, mass-produced medications to more sophisticated therapies. The market will increase due to the increasing technical advancement in cultural media. Pharmaceutical corporations are leading the way in developing 3D cell structure technologies that provide better data for individualized treatment decisions with higher resolution.



Challenges: Stringent regulations



The markets for culture media are challenged by rules governing biopharmaceutical safety evaluations enacted by the governments of the United States and Europe. Manufacturers of cell cultures are likewise subject to strict guidelines and standards for process production. This is proving to be a challenge for the culture media market as the number of manufacturers entering the market is restricted.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/culture-media-market-12610



Some of the major players operating in the culture media market are:



• Avantor Inc.

• Caisson Laboratories Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Lonza Group AG

• Cell Culture Technologies LLC

• General Electric Company

• Corning Incorporated

• Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Merck & Co. Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Chemically Defined Media

• Lysogeny Broth

• Classic Media

• Serum-Free Media

• Stem Cell Media

• Others



By State:



• Solid

• Semi-Solid

• Liquid



By Application:



• Drug Discovery

• Cancer Research

• Stem Cell Technologies

• Regenerative Media and Tissue Engineering

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12610



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com