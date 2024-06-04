Swift Navigation Runs Its ISO 26262 Certified Skylark Precise Positioning Service on AWS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a leader in precise positioning technologies for automotive, IoT, and mobile applications, today announced its use of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), to help support running Swift’s Skylark® Precise Positioning Service workloads. Skylark has achieved ISO 26262 certification as determined by third-party auditor, UL Solutions. Vehicles and IoT devices around the world use Skylark to provide reliable and accurate high precision location data.

Skylark delivers uniform, centimeter accurate vehicle positioning through carrier-grade mobile cellular networks operated in partnership with network operators (MNOs) around the world. Over 20 automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers work with Swift to support their precise navigation, ADAS, and autonomous vehicle programs.

As the automotive industry advances toward higher levels of vehicle autonomy and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, cloud-based services will play a larger role in the industry. While automotive in-vehicle software operates within the confines of the vehicle’s onboard systems, Skylark, via its service on AWS, helps support multiple customers simultaneously, and millions of vehicles and IoT devices around the world. Skylark’s ISO 26262 certification helps set a design pattern for the development of future technologies for automotive applications that will be required to help achieve the industry’s goals.

To deliver Skylark globally, Swift uses the reliability, scalability, and security of AWS services deployed across multiple Availability Zones (AZs) to help provide a spatially distributed and redundant cloud infrastructure environment. To help satisfy ISO 26262’s safety integrity requirements, Skylark uses independent service channels with diversified compute provided by Amazon EC2 Graviton (ARM) and x86-based instances.

“AWS has been an incredible partner to Swift throughout the ISO 26262 certification process,” said James Tidd, Vice President of Systems Engineering, Swift Navigation. “AWS infrastructure provides the reliability, security, and scalability that helps enable Skylark to deliver high integrity precise positioning to vehicles around the world.”

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift’s technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at swiftnav.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b75e169b-878d-437f-a67f-8705a3899a63