Emerging Cloud Gaming Market to Transform Video Game Industry by 2030

Cloud gaming will disrupt the video games industry, just as video and audio streaming changed the music, film, and TV industries. Its ease of use and flexibility will transform how games are distributed, consumed, and monetized.
- Cloud gaming's success depends on the availability of reliable, fast networks, large game libraries, and competitive pricing. Some companies will use ad or usage-based plans to attract casual users. However, data privacy and copyright issues must be addressed if cloud gaming is to flourish.
- The cloud gaming market will be worth over $22 billion in 2030, according to the analyst estimates, up from $3 billion in 2023. No cloud gaming service has achieved mainstream success yet, with just 6% of gamers globally subscribing to cloud gaming services in 2023.
- This report provides an overview of the cloud gaming theme.
- It identifies the key trends impacting the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for cloud gaming revenues to 2030.
- The detailed value chain comprises four layers: a content layer, a service layer, a connectivity layer, and a device layer.
It is still early days for cloud gaming, but the market is attracting investments from tech giants (e.g., Microsoft, Nvidia) and telcos (e.g., Swisscom, China Mobile). Game publishers like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts are partnering with service providers to strengthen their position in this market. Tencent, Valve, and Netflix also plan to enter the market in the next two years.
This report is an invaluable guide to this theme, including analysis of the leading players and forecasts for market growth.
