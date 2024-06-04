Emerging Cloud Gaming Market to Transform Video Game Industry by 2030

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cloud Gaming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud gaming will disrupt the video games industry, just as video and audio streaming changed the music, film, and TV industries. Its ease of use and flexibility will transform how games are distributed, consumed, and monetized.



Key Highlights

Cloud gaming's success depends on the availability of reliable, fast networks, large game libraries, and competitive pricing. Some companies will use ad or usage-based plans to attract casual users. However, data privacy and copyright issues must be addressed if cloud gaming is to flourish.

The cloud gaming market will be worth over $22 billion in 2030, according to the analyst estimates, up from $3 billion in 2023. No cloud gaming service has achieved mainstream success yet, with just 6% of gamers globally subscribing to cloud gaming services in 2023.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the cloud gaming theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for cloud gaming revenues to 2030.

The detailed value chain comprises four layers: a content layer, a service layer, a connectivity layer, and a device layer.

It is still early days for cloud gaming, but the market is attracting investments from tech giants (e.g., Microsoft, Nvidia) and telcos (e.g., Swisscom, China Mobile). Game publishers like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts are partnering with service providers to strengthen their position in this market. Tencent, Valve, and Netflix also plan to enter the market in the next two years.

This report is an invaluable guide to this theme, including analysis of the leading players and forecasts for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Company Coverage:

Acer

Airgpu

Akamai

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Antstream Arcade

Apple

Asus

AT&T

Backbone

Baidu

Baishan

Bandai Namco

Bharti Airtel

Bigben (Nacon)

Blacknut

Boosteroid

BT Group

Capcom

CareGame

CCP Games

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cloudflare

Corsair

CyberPower

Dell Technologies

Edgegap

Electronic Arts

Embracer

Epic Games

F5

Fastly

Gamestream

Haima Cloud

Hisense

HP

Huawei

IBM

Ipega

KDDI

Kingsoft

KPN

KT

Lenovo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Limelight

Logitech

Loudplay

Lumine (Wiztivi)

Mail.Ru (Playkey)

Meta

Microsoft

MobiFone

MSI

NetEase

Nintendo

Now.gg

Nubia

Nvidia

Oppo

Oracle

Orange

Pefect World

Razer

Reliance Jio

Remedy Entertainment

Roku

Samsung Electronics

Sea

Shadow

SK Telecom

Sony

Sqaure Enix

StackPath

Starhub

SteelSeries

Swisscom

TCL

Telefonica (O2)

Telstra

Tencent

Turtle Beach

Ubisoft

Ubitus

Unity Technologies

Utomik

Verizon

Vivendi (Gameloft)

Vivo

Vizio

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89csid

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.