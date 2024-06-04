Striim announces preview of Change Data Capture (CDC) Reader for Snowflake to operationalize analytical and AI models in real time

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim , an industry leader in real-time data integration and streaming, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 , the private preview launch of a new suite of connectors for Snowflake Change Data Capture (CDC) that can ingest analytical data from Snowflake in near real-time allowing users to operationalize Snowflake data in business applications. The new CDC Reader for Snowflake solution will become generally available later this year. The announcement came at Snowflake Summit 2024 where Striim is exhibiting, speaking, and sharing a live demo of this new feature at booth #1503.

This critical new feature builds on the advancements that were measured last year in Striim’s 2023 benchmark report which can be accessed here and summarized in this article .

Striim’s new CDC Reader for Snowflake benefits businesses and teams across all industries and empowers them to operationalize analytical and AI models in Snowflake. Some specific use cases include:

Finance: Real-time fraud and anomaly detection

Customer Service: Prioritize customer support tickets, optimize pricing and inventory

Marketing: Deliver hyper-personalized campaigns across marketing platforms

Sales: Prioritize high-value conversations with lead and account scoring

Technology: Hybrid Cloud data fabric and replication of analytical models to on-premise and cross-cloud data platforms



“Modern enterprises require the fastest solutions to maintain their position as market leaders. Real-time data fuels the competitive edge in customer care and operational efficiency so that businesses can translate their mission-critical data into actionable insights and make the right decisions at the right time for their BI and Gen AI initiatives,” said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “Our customers use the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for their data analytics needs and now with our support of Snowflake Change Data Capture (CDC) they can feed their AI models and applications faster than ever.”

For enterprises, this critical functionality eliminates the need to qualify, learn, and operate separate tools for Reverse ETL, provides a single, centralized, real-time, and 360-degree view of data, and makes data warehouse analysis actionable in real time across all teams.

“The combination of Striim’s data streaming capabilities with their new CDC Reader for Snowflake, will empower our joint customers by unifying data in Snowflake to build a real-time source of truth at scale,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Using Striim’s new CDC Reader for Snowflake, customers now have access to one of the industry's fastest Change Data Capture solutions on the market as well as an innovative UX and full automation to start streaming data into Snowflake with a matter of clicks.”

About Striim

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI, unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases on a fully managed, SaaS-based platform optimized for the power and scalability of modern cloud data warehouses. Transform your relational and unstructured data into AI-ready vectors and insights instantly with Striim’s advanced analytics and ML frameworks that enable businesses to act swiftly. Leveraging Striim’s expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle CDC technology, this partnership ensures sub-second latency in processing more than 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. For more information, visit www.striim.com .

