Justbanter.ai: Transforming Influencer Marketing with AI-Powered Digital Twins for 24/7 Engagement and Income

New York, NY – June 2024 – Justbanter.ai, a groundbreaking platform designed to empower content creators, is proud to announce its launch. Just Banter aims to provide influencers with a novel way to monetize their fan base through AI technology. In a time of job market uncertainty, toxic work environments, and wage stagnation, creating online income streams has never been more crucial.





Calling All Content Creators:

The true value of our new platform is in the consistent income creators can generate by leveraging the platform. Think of Justbanter.ai like Kajabi or Patreon—platforms where you can monetize your existing audience.





Here’s how it works:

1. Create a Digital Twin: Sign up as an influencer and complete a simple quiz. The platform then creates an 'AI version of me' that interacts with your fans 24/7, maintaining your style and tone.

2. Promotion: Promote your digital twin through social media posts, encouraging fans to visit your profile and buy credits.

3. Monetize Fan Interactions: Fans purchase credits to chat with the AI twin, and you earn from these interactions, creating a steady income stream.





"Unlike TikTok or Instagram where you need to constantly create new content, your digital twin will do the work for you, engaging with fans and generating income while you focus on other aspects of your career," says Mancy Thurston, Head of Growth at Just Banter.





What is this new platform?

Justbanter.ai allows influencers to develop a personalized AI chatbot, known as an "AI version of me," which engages with their audience around the clock. This AI chatbot for influencers ensures that fans receive personalized interactions, enhancing their connection to the influencer while providing a new and sustainable revenue source.





Key Features:

- AI Digital Twin: Influencers can craft an AI version of themselves that maintains their brand’s voice and expertise.

- Monetization: Fans purchase credits to interact with the AI twin, providing influencers with a consistent income stream.

- Easy Setup: Influencers can quickly train their chatbot through a simple, user-friendly process.

- Enhanced Engagement: The AI chatbot ensures continuous and personalized fan engagement, even when the influencer is unavailable.

- Analytics Dashboard: Influencers can track earnings and chat metrics through an intuitive dashboard.





Join the Revolution:

AI influencers are starting to gain popularity. Instagram is testing a program that allows its top influencers to interact with their followers over direct messages using a chatbot. Justbanter.ai is inviting all content creators and influencers to join the platform and explore the potential of AI-powered engagement. Whether you are an established influencer or just starting, Justbanter.ai offers a valuable opportunity to diversify your income and enhance your fan interactions.





Call to Action

Are you ready to transform your online presence and create a new revenue stream? Visit [Justbanter.ai](https://justbanter.ai) today to learn more and sign up. Join us in revolutionizing influencer marketing with AI-powered chatbots.





